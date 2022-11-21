Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 13 game
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a rivalry game during Week 13 of the college football season. Below you can find live updates, practice notes and injury news for the rivalry game.
This is the first time these two teams will play in Athens since 2018. Georgia beat Georgia Tech 45-0 when these two teams met last year.
Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, practice for Week 13 game
Monday, 11:45 a.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak with reporters, as will Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Jack Podlesny.
Georgia will look to close out the regular season with a win against rival Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets enter the game riding high as they are coming off an upset win over North Carolina this past weekend. Georgia Tech is also playing for a chance to get to a bowl game, even with making a coaching change midseason.
Brent Key is the interim coach for Georgia Tech after taking over Geoff Collins. Key has Smart’s respect, given they’ve worked in the same coaching circles. Key and Smart did not overlap at Alabama, with Key serving as the offensive line coach for the Crimson Tide from 2016 through 2018.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Brent,” Smart said. “I know Brent well, I’ve known him for a long time. I respect the rivalry. I look forward to going and preparing for them. I look forward to honoring these seniors in the class, one that has a chance to be the winningest class that’s ever had a chance to play at Georgia, and they had a COVID year.”
Saturday will be senior day for the Bulldogs, who will look to close out the season with another win and remain unbeaten. Georgia enters the game with an 11-0 record and coming off a 16-6 win over Kentucky.
This will not be the final game of Georgia’s season, as the Bulldogs have a game against LSU on Dec. 3. That will be for the SEC championship game, one the Bulldogs desperately want to win.
But this team knows they have to take care of Georgia Tech on Saturday, especially with the College Football Playoff very much on the line.
Georgia football-Georgia Tech injury report for Week 13 game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Tate Ratledge (shoulder, questionable)
- De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)
Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time for Week 13 game
The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game is set for a 12 p.m. start time
Georgia football-Georgia Tech TV channel for Week 13 game
The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game will be broadcast on ESPN.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Stetson Bennett leaves Kentucky behind stressing offensive improvement
- Georgia stock report: Kirby Smart secures first-ballot HOF status, Kenny McIntosh soars in Kentucky
- Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs beat Kentucky, cap unbeaten SEC slate
- Georgia favored to blow out Georgia Tech amid college football’s so-called ‘Rivalry Week’
- Georgia maintains strong grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25 thanks to reloaded defense
- Social media reacts to Tennessee implosion, wild college football weekend as Georgia football wins again
- Georgia football-Kentucky instant observations following win that leaves many cold
- Kenny McIntosh powers Georgia football offense in win over Kentucky: ‘Spark that momentum’
UGA News
- Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 13 game
- Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs beat Kentucky, cap unbeaten SEC slate
- Social media reacts to Tennessee implosion, wild college football weekend as Georgia football wins again
- Georgia football aces its SEC ‘gauntlet’ knowing it has more work to do in 2022 season
- Kenny McIntosh powers Georgia football offense in win over Kentucky: ‘Spark that momentum’