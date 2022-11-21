Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 13 game

This is the first time these two teams will play in Athens since 2018. Georgia beat Georgia Tech 45-0 when these two teams met last year.

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a rivalry game during Week 13 of the college football season. Below you can find live updates, practice notes and injury news for the rivalry game.

Monday, 11:45 a.m. update: Georgia coach Kirby Smart will speak with reporters, as will Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Jack Podlesny.

Georgia will look to close out the regular season with a win against rival Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets enter the game riding high as they are coming off an upset win over North Carolina this past weekend. Georgia Tech is also playing for a chance to get to a bowl game, even with making a coaching change midseason.

Brent Key is the interim coach for Georgia Tech after taking over Geoff Collins. Key has Smart’s respect, given they’ve worked in the same coaching circles. Key and Smart did not overlap at Alabama, with Key serving as the offensive line coach for the Crimson Tide from 2016 through 2018.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Brent,” Smart said. “I know Brent well, I’ve known him for a long time. I respect the rivalry. I look forward to going and preparing for them. I look forward to honoring these seniors in the class, one that has a chance to be the winningest class that’s ever had a chance to play at Georgia, and they had a COVID year.”

Saturday will be senior day for the Bulldogs, who will look to close out the season with another win and remain unbeaten. Georgia enters the game with an 11-0 record and coming off a 16-6 win over Kentucky.

This will not be the final game of Georgia’s season, as the Bulldogs have a game against LSU on Dec. 3. That will be for the SEC championship game, one the Bulldogs desperately want to win.