Rueben Owens II: 5-star junior RB sees a ‘family’ in place at Georgia, dishes on recent visit

Rueben Owens. 5-star junior RB. He is a potential dazzling addition to the "RBU" brand in Athens.

The nation’s No. 2 RB, who feels confident enough in his game to call himself a four-down RB, returned to the home of the national champions just over a week ago. It went well. To be expected. It is doubtful we will ever report that a visit from a 2-star, 3-star, 4-star or a 5-star didn’t go well in Athens. With a player like Owens, the things to look for are what he said that seem in line with what other future “RBU” backs said on their early visits in Athens.

Or to look for things that sound unique to his specific recruiting story. The young man has at least three catchy nicknames. Everyone knows “The Black Unicorn” by now but he’s low-key partial to the “4SoCrazy” handle. “That’s because I wear number four and I can do some crazy things on the field,” he said.

With that, let’s recap a few intriguing things that Owens had to say about his latest trip: “It was a great visit. They showed me great hospitality. I talked to coach [Kirby] Smart 1-on-1. I liked the things that he was saying.”

“He was just telling me how they were going to be able to use me. Be able to use me out of the backfield. Because I can catch the ball, too. How he was going to get the ball to me and all that. How the deals and stuff work. NIL stuff. How it is not all about that.”

“You know at Georgia you have a chance to make it to the next level so they don’t try to rush in through it and to get to all of that.”

“It was a great visit. It was one of my best visits I have had so far.”

“That [national championship] trophy it was pretty heavy. It wasn’t a light trophy, you know? It was just nice to hold it. Some schools don’t let you do that. [Georgia] just got a national championship and they were nice enough to let you hold the trophy.”

“Coach [Dell] McGee was just basically saying how he was going to get me better. He was saying how he put other running backs in the league and that kind of stuff. Coach McGee is a real cool guy. He’s pretty nice.”

“He tells you how he can get you better. How you are going to get better in the program. He just doesn’t tell you how great you are. Other coaches will just tell you how much they want you and how great you are. He will tell you the things you need to do to get better.”

“Coach Smart, he kept it real with me.”

“It is real crazy. I mean I’m a young kid. I never thought I would be talking to head coaches of big-time colleges. It has always been a dream and for that to happen is amazing.

"He was just telling me how I was one of the best backs in the nation and he would like for me to be there at Georgia. Because it is 'RBU' and stuff." Owens said it did mean something to him to see Georgia finally be able to win it all. "They have got a chance to make it back-to-back, too," he said. "They have got a real good team coming back." The nation's No. 2 junior RB established a top five of Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC late last month.