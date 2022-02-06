Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episodes No. 1,620-24 (Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA’s new outside linebackers coach and more.

A closer look at UGA’s latest coaching hire and other highlights from DawgNation Daily

Georgia made the hiring of Chidera Uzo-Diribe as outside linebackers coach official on Sunday after reports surfaced Thursday night regarding his candidacy.

I addressed this topic on Friday’s edition of DawgNation Daily by highlighting one aspect of his resume that I found impressive.