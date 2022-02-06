Updated Georgia football scholarship count after 2022 National Signing Day
Georgia football added another five members to the team on Wednesday. In all, Georgia signed 29 recruits in the 2022 recruiting cycle to give the Bulldogs the No. 3 ranked class in the country.
With that knowledge, we have a better idea of what Georgia’s roster will look like both this spring and fall. Georgia has seen its fair share of attrition since winning the National Championship, with multiple players entering the NFL draft and transfer portal.
It should be established that all of this is unofficial. But per the DawgNation math, the Bulldogs have 81 players on the roster set to go through spring practice. Of those, 18 are early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class. Georgia will see the other 11 signees enroll at Georgia this summer.
Related: Georgia football winners and losers from 2022 National Signing Day
That the Bulldogs sit at 92 scholarships does mean further attrition to the roster is coming. One difference between this coming season and past one is that super seniors — players taking advantage of their extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic — will count towards the 85-man roster. Justin Shaffer, Devonte Wyatt and Julian Rochester did not count toward the 85-man total last season. Stetson Bennett, Robert Beal, Chris Smith and William Poole will all do so this coming fall, as they’ve announced they are returning to Georgia.
Key: SSen=Super Senior, Sen=Senior, Jun=Junior, RSoph=Redshirt Sophomore, Soph=Sophomore, RFres=Redshirt Freshman, Fres=Freshman
Quarterback (4): Stetson Bennett(SSen), Carson Beck (RSoph), Brock Vandagriff (RFres), Gunner Stockton (Fres)
Running back(3+2): Kenny McIntosh (Sen), Kendall Milton (Jun), Daijun Edwards (Jun)
- Arriving this summer: Branson Robinson (Fres), Andrew Paul (Fres)
Wide receiver(9+2): Kearis Jackson (Sen), Dominick Blaylock (Jun), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Jun), Arian Smith (Rsoph), Ladd McConkey (RSoph), AD Mitchell (Soph), Jackson Meeks (Soph), CJ Smith (Fres), De’Nylon Morrissette (Fres)
- Arriving this summer: Dillon Bell, Cole Speer
Tight end (6): Ryland Goede (Jun), Brett Seither (Jun), Darnell Washington (Jun), Arik Gilbert (RSoph), Brock Bowers (Soph), Oscar Delp (Fres)
Offensive line (20+1): Owen Condon (Sen), Warren Ericson (Sen), Warren McClendon (Jun), Xavier Truss (Jun), Clay Webb (Jun), Broderick Jones (RSoph), Sedrick Van Pran (RSoph), Tate Ratledge (RSoph), Chad Lindberg (RSoph), Devin Willock (RSoph), Austin Blaske (RSoph), Cameron Kinnie (RSoph), Amarius Mims (Soph), Dylan Fairchild (RFres), Micah Morris (RFres), Jared Wilson (RFres), Earnest Greene (Fres), Aliou Bah (Fres), Jacob Hood (Fres), Griffin Scroggs (Fres)
- Arriving this summer: Drew Bobo
Defensive line(13+1): Tramel Walthour (Sen), Zion Logue (Jun), Bill Norton (Jun), Tymon Mitchell(Jun), Jalen Carter (Jun), Warren Brinson (Jun), Nazir Stackhouse (Jun), Jonathan Jefferson (RFres), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (RFres), Marlin Dean (RFres), Mykel Williams (Fres), Bear Alexander (Fres), Shone Washington (Fres)
- Arriving this summer: Christen Miller
Edge rusher(5+2): Robert Beal (SSen ), Nolan Smith (Sen), MJ Sherman (Jun), Chaz Chambliss (Soph), CJ Madden (Fres)
- Arriving this summer: Marvin Jones Jr. (Fres, Darris Smith (Fres)
Inside linebacker(7+1): Rian Davis (Jun), Trezmen Marshall (Jun), Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Soph), Smael Mondon (Soph), Xavian Sorey (RFres), Jalon Walker (Fres), CJ Washington (Fres)
- Arriving this summer: EJ Lightsey (Fres)
Defensive back(11+2): Chris Smith (SSen), William Poole (SSen), Tykee Smith (Jun), Kelee Ringo (RSoph), David Daniel (Soph), Javon Bullard (Soph), Kamari Lassiter (Soph), Nyland Green (RFres), Daylen Everette (Fres), Malaki Starks (Fres), JaCorey Thomas (Fres)
- Arriving this summer: Jaheim Singletary (Fres), Julian Humphrey Fres)
Specialists(3): Jack Podlesny(Sen), Jared Zirkel (RSoph), Brett Thorson (Fres)
On the Georgia football roster this spring: 81
Roster plus 2022 signees arriving this summer: 92
Georgia will have to get down to 85 by the start of the season, meaning the Bulldogs will see more transfer portal movement after spring practice. With a May 1 deadline for players to be in the portal and be eligble at their new schools for the 2022 season, expect a lot of quick movement in the month of April.
Georgia has not yet announced its spring practice dates nor the date of the annual G-Day game.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Senior Bowl: Derion Kendrick compares Georgia to Clemson, appreciates ‘Microphone’ Kirby Smart
- Dominant Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt raises NFL draft stock, exits with ankle injury
- One of UGA’s biggest rivals appears on the verge of meltdown
- Darris Smith: The 3 must-read stories about Georgia’s next great pass rush prospect
- Final grades for Georgia football 2022 signing class
- Georgia football podcast: UGA, Texas A&M battle for top recruit as NIL rumors swirl
- Chidera Uzo-Dribe emerges as candidate for Georgia football outside linebacker coach opening
- Nick Saban comments on addition of former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton
- ‘RBU’ shows out on social media to celebrate 2022 National Signing Day for Georgia football
- Lebbeus Overton: 5-star DL reclassifies to the 2022 class, places UGA in his final 5