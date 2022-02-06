Updated Georgia football scholarship count after 2022 National Signing Day

Georgia football added another five members to the team on Wednesday. In all, Georgia signed 29 recruits in the 2022 recruiting cycle to give the Bulldogs the No. 3 ranked class in the country.

With that knowledge, we have a better idea of what Georgia’s roster will look like both this spring and fall. Georgia has seen its fair share of attrition since winning the National Championship, with multiple players entering the NFL draft and transfer portal.

It should be established that all of this is unofficial. But per the DawgNation math, the Bulldogs have 81 players on the roster set to go through spring practice. Of those, 18 are early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class. Georgia will see the other 11 signees enroll at Georgia this summer.