Georgia football-Kentucky game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 12 game (Nov. 19, 2022)
The No. 1 Georgia football team takes on Kentucky in a Week 12 college football game. Below you can find the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the game online.
Georgia is entering the game coming off a 45-19 win over Mississippi State, while Kentucky lost at home to Vanderbilt.
Georgia football-Kentucky game time
The Georgia football-Kentucky game starts at 3:37 p.m. ET.
Georgia football-Kentucky TV Channel for Week 12 game
The Georgia football-Kentucky game can be seen on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will broadcast the game
How to watch the Georgia football-Kentucky game online
The Georgia football-Kentucky game can be streamed via CBSSports. You can watch the game be clicking here.
Georgia football-Kentucky odds, point spread for Week 12 game
Georgia football is a 22.5-point favorite against Kentucky. Georgia is 6-4 against the spread this season. The over/under for this game is 49
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Kentucky for Week 12 game
On the team’s preparation for Kentucky’s offense:”Well, you have to adapt on defense. You adapt or you die. So, you have no choice but to adapt - it’s what you have to do. It’s been good. They enjoy it more when we get to show clips of the 49ers and NFL teams. That intrigues the players a lot more, playing against an NFL style offense. It motivates them a little more because they know that a lot of teams look at those tapes. With their coordinator coming from the NFL, it’s more the kind of style of what they’ll play against at the next level. So, that part excites them.”
On the team’s approach to Kentucky after it lost to Vanderbilt this past weekend:“They’ve had a good approach. I think there’s a major league respect for Kentucky in our program because the the kids that have played against Kentucky, it’s been a bloodbath, man. Like, the game last year was so physical, so tough, rugged and they run a lot of physical runs, we like to run a lot of physical runs, and you end up just clanging against each other. When you come out of the game, you’re really sore. So, that was that way that 14 to three or whatever game it was, maybe up there in 2020. Man, we had guys dropping like flies, it was just really physical. So, our guys respect Kentucky, I respect Coach Stoops and what they did last week has no relevance to what they’ll do this week.”
On Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez and what makes him so good: “His willingness and love for contact. He seeks and cherishes contact. And it’s that time of year where you watch defenses across the country and people turn down contact. They turn down hits. We make a point to try to show it to our guys that as the year goes, tackling gets worse and worse and worse. Are we going to be bit by that contagious bug of lack of a willingness to thud and tackle people, especially a guy that loves it. I mean, he seeks it. He wants to hit you.
One of the most physical runners I’ve seen, and it just seems like Kentucky always has that guy. Snell. Benny was that way. They’re just, it almost feeds to their personality. And you watch and you’re like, well, how did he get through that tackle? And you don’t really know because he just keeps going when people hit him. Great challenge. Great challenge to be physical with this guy and match his love for contact.”
Georgia football injury report for Kentucky for Week 12 game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful_
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Darris Smith (Concussion, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Javon Bullard (knee, questionable)
- Amarius Mims (knee, probable)
- Xavier Truss (toe, probable)
