ESPN says Georgia football will get ‘early test’ to open 2022 season

Georgia’s first game as the defending National Champion will be against a familiar face. And it’s against a very talented Oregon squad as well, that will be led by Dan Lanning. Lanning served as the defensive coordinator at Georgia from 2019 through 2021, playing a key part in building Georgia’s 2021 defense. Now he will be tasked with taking Oregon to greater heights as he replaces new Miami coach Mario Cristobal. Related: Dan Lanning wants to ‘finish the right way’ with Georgia football as he makes big moves at Oregon

Given the history between Lanning and Georgia, along with the fact that both teams figure to rank among the top-15 teams in the country, ESPN tabbed the opening week matchup as one of the best non-conference games of the 2022 season. “The Ducks will be a favorite to win the Pac-12 North again, and will be a good early test for a Georgia team that will undoubtedly be talented in 2022 but likely will be different from the 2021 version,” ESPN’s Harry Lyles wrote. Oregon will have to replace star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who figures to be a top-5 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But this Oregon team is stacked with talent that Georgia recruiting fans know well. Linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe will make life difficult for the Georgia rushing attack, while cornerback Dontae Manning will help out in the secondary.