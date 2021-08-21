Kirby Smart provides optimistic update on Georgia football pass catchers after second scrimmage

Kirby Smart did not provide any specifics on the seemingly growing list of injuries among Georgia’s pass catchers. But his words did at least provide some reason for optimism. The Bulldogs did get back Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson at practice this week, while Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint looks to be in the clear as well for the opener against Clemson.

“We hope to get all those guys back,” Smart said when asked specifically about John FitzPatrick, Arik Gilbert and Dominick Blaylock. “Every one of them was day-to-day and some of them you mentioned are practicing now. Each one of them is a different situation, but I expect to be full tilt when Clemson comes, when it comes time to play them. Jackson and Burton returning helps the group, as both missed last week’s scrimmage with a knee and ankle injury respectively. It was learned during the week that sophomore tight end Darnell Washington underwent foot surgery and will be out for a few weeks. His status is very much in question for the season-opener for Georgia. Related: Georgia football fall practice live updates, injury notes and position battles While Smart didn’t speak specifically on anyone’s status, he did provide greater detail on some of the younger options on the team. “Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a tough, contested catch guy,” Smart said. “He works so hard day-in, day-out, and gives you everything he’s got. He’s been a really good special teams player.”

The Georgia head coach also spoke positively of redshirt freshman Justin Robinson, as both he and Rosemy-Jacksaint seem poised to earn snaps at the X position on Georgia’s offense. “Justin (Robinson) has taken a little bit more ownership in terms ‘I’m going to be able to help this team and have a role on it, whether it be special teams, as a wide receiver and doing other things,’” Smart said. “He’s getting better.” Smart did reveal that speedster Arian Smith has been dealing with a turf toe injury and had a slow start this summer due to his time with the Georgia track and field program. The redshirt freshman is the fastest player on the team but has had to miss some time during fall camp due to the injury. “All three have a different skillset and are all three competitors,” Smart said. “They continue to grow and are all in that receiver rotation.” Related: Kendall Milton on mounting Georgia injuries: ‘we’ll be good’

As for the tight end position, Smart was asked about how freshman Brock Bowers has adjusted to the college game. Bowers has earned glowing reviews from pretty much the moment he stepped foot on campus back in January. He was likely to always be a contributor for this Georgia team, but few would’ve thought he would be thrust into a key role so quickly. The injuries to Washington and FitzPatrick though have turned the tight end position into a major question. That is why Bowers could play a key role in the season-opener against Clemson. “He’s accelerated his learning. He’s competitive, he works his tail off every day,” Smart said of Bowers. “He’s a joy to be around. He’s what you want in a football player. So we’ve got to find a way to use his skillset.” With more of his weapons available at practice, Smart noted that quarterback JT Daniels — and the offense as a whole — had a better scrimmage on Saturday than the group did at the first scrimmage. Add in all the time the group has been working over the summer, such as the much-ballyhooed trip to California, and Smart feels that the team is in a good spot as far as chemistry and connection with the offense.

