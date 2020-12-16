Georgia recruiting suffers tough beats, as De’Jahn Warren flips, Jimmy Horn commits elsewhere

The 11 A.M. hour was not a good for the Georgia Bulldogs on the recruiting front, as Georgia saw its first de-commitment of the day and saw a late-rising target pick another school.

JUCO cornerback De’Jahn Warren, the No. 1 JUCO cornerback in the country and a 4-star prospect, flipped his commitment from Georgia to that of Jackson State.

On the surface, this might seem like an odd announcement for a player once considering Georgia and Penn State. But when you remember that NFL legend Deion Sanders is now the head coach at Jackson State, the move makes a little more sense.

Warren made his announcement with a commitment video. He had been playing Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Pa. Georgia still has four defensive back pledges in the class, with two of them at the cornerback position in Nyland Green and Kamari Lassiter. The latter, along with David Daniel and Javon Bullard have already signed.

Shortly after Warren’s announcement, Georgia saw wide receiver target Jimmy Horn Jr. announce that he would be playing his college football at South Florida.

Georgia offered Horn on Dec. 2 were seen as the main Power 5 contender for Horn’s services. He is listed at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, but had incredible game speed to offset any height concerns.

The Bulldogs have already signed all three pass catchers in the class that had been previously committed, as tight end Brock Bowers, and wide receivers Jackson Meeks and Adonai Mitchell have all officially signed with Georgia.

Georgia might be able to get some much better news in the 1 p.m. hour, as high-priority targets Donovan Edwards and Xavian Sorey are set to announce. Edwards, a 4-star running back from Michigan, will announce at 1:30 p.m.

Sorey will announce shortly after at 1:45 p.m. You can see Sorey’s announcement on the DawgNation Facebook, Youtube and Twitter pages. The Bulldogs still have the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

