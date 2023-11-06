ATHENS — Georgia was already without its top offensive playmaker in Brock Bowers, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

It will now be without one of its better defensive players for the foreseeable future as inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered a forearm injury in the win over Missouri. Georgia coach Kirby Smart did not provide further specifics on what Dumas-Johnson’s injury was.

“Still not sure how long his absence will be,” Smart said. “He’s going to find a way to try and play but we won’t know the extent of that until a couple of more days. He’s going to find a way to get back but really excited to see those guys get an opportunity to play. Luckily we rotate that position normally.”

Dumas-Johnson had started the previous 24 games for Georgia. He was the team’s vocal leader and would call out the defense.

In addition to his strong leadership abilities, he is Georgia’s team leader in both sacks, 3.5, and ranked second in tackles for loss, 5.5. Dumas-Johnson had 34 tackles in Georgia’s first nine games of the season.

“I think Pop (Dumas-Johnson) has done a good job of holding up,” Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith said of Dumas-Johnson. “Definitely think he’s going to do as Brock (Bowers) has done as far as coaching. Right now we just need him to coach up the next guy in terms of telling him he sees out there. I think he can still help this team big from the sideline.”

At inside linebacker, the Bulldogs still have Smael Mondon. He is Georgia’s leading tackler, despite being limited in the early part of the season due to an offseason foot injury. He has 2.0 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss on the season.

Taking Dumas-Johnson’s place in the lineup will be freshmen CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson. Both played on Saturday even prior to Dumas-Johnson’s injury. Each played had a tackle on Saturday.

“Those guys have played all year. We need those guys to keep coming and keep growing up,” Smart said. “They’ve done a tremendous job. Got a lot of respect for those young guys. They’ve worked for this opportunity. They go out there into practice every day as hard as they can. And they’re really good football players. CJ and Rayeln are really talented football players and they got thrown in the fight tonight more than normal.”

Georgia did see linebacker EJ Lightsey dress out on Saturday. He missed the first eight games of the season with a shoulder injury. Xavian Sorey is expected to be back. He due to personal reasons, per Smart on Saturday.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Amarius Mims did not play in the win over Missouri. The junior offensive tackle has now missed the last five games since suffering an ankle injury against South Carolina.

Mims did dress out for the second-straight game and was able to go through pregame warmups, a change from the Floria game. But Xavier Truss played every snap at right tackle.

As for Bowers, he did not dress out but was in a noticeably smaller brace on Saturday. Georgia tight end Oscar Delp did catch a touchdown in Georgia’s win over the Tigers. Bowers has missed the past two games for Georgia after suffering his ankle injury against Vanderbilt. The Ole Miss game would be nearly a month since the injury first occurred.

The Bulldogs will need all hands on deck on Saturday, as they host No. 10 Ole Miss. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

Georgia football injury report

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, forearm -- out

Xavian Sorey, personal matters -- out

Darris Smith, away from the team -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- questionable

Brock Bowers, ankle -- questionable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- questionable