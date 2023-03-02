Jalen Carter turns himself in, released on bond for reckless driving, racing charges

Athens Clarke Country jail records show that Carter was booked at 11:33 p.m. on Monday night and posted bail at 11:49 p.m. ET. The bond was $4,000, with it breaking down as $1,500 for the reckless driving charge and $2,500 for racing on the streets/highways.

Former Georgia defensive tackle was back in Athens on Wednesday, as he turned himself in to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued for misdemeanor racing and reckless driving charges.

Carter began Wednesday morning in Indianapolis as he was meeting with NFL teams and participating in the NFL combine. An arrest warrant was issued by the Athens Clarke Country Police Department shortly before 10 a.m., just half an hour before Carter was set to meet with the media.

After the events of Wednesday morning Carter released a statement on the matter via his Twitter account.

“This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing. Numerous media reports also have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023,” Carter said in his statement. “It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”

The two charges stem from the January 15 incident that saw Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy both lose their lives.

“The evidence demonstrated both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” the Athens Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. LeCroy was the driver of the other car, a 2021 Ford Expedition that had been leased by Georgia for recruiting purposes.