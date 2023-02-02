Georgia inside linebacker Jalon Walker named to SEC leadership council
Freshman linebacker Jalon Walker has quickly made a name for himself at Georgia. He played a big role as a pass rusher for the Bulldogs this past season while rotating between inside and outside linebacker.
On Thursday, it was announced that Walker will be the Georgia football representative on the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council. Each SEC school will have one member present as the council meets on Friday and Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.
In addition to meeting with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, the group will have a conversation with SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal and a discussion with football rules officials.
Walker played in all 15 games for Georgia this past season, ending the year with his first career sack in a 65-7 win over TCU.
“I feel this game, I built confidence in myself by having my first career sack at Georgia,” Walker said after the national championship game. “It’s something I’ve been begging for, and when I got the opportunity, I could not miss it,” he said. “Last game, I had a couple of opportunities, but this game I really had to conquer it.”
Related: Georgia freshman Jalon Walker reflects on future, first career sack in 65-7 CFP title game win over TCU
Georgia does return both starting inside linebackers in Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson for next season, but Walker has clearly shown enough that he will factor into the defensive plans for next season. Georgia did see both Nolan Smith and Robert Beal depart for the NFL draft, so there is an opportunity to play there next season.
Walker signed as a member of the 2022 recruiting class out of Salisbury, N.C.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kenny McIntosh shines at Senior Bowl, asks Todd Monken to stay at Georgia for another title
- Georgia football announces signing of 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather
- What social media is saying about Georgia football post-National Signing Day
- Nation’s No. 1 junior CB Ellis Robinson IV is a ‘Dawg’
- Georgia football three-peat talk ‘definitely legit,’ departing team captain Chris Smith reveals why
- Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day
- South Carolina announces former Georgia Bulldog DeAngelo Gibbs as a member of 2023 signing class
- Duce Robinson explains why he won’t sign on Wednesday, how much MLB draft factors into his future
UGA News
- Georgia inside linebacker Jalon Walker named to SEC leadership council
- Georgia football announces signing of 2023 offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather
- What social media is saying about Georgia football post-National Signing Day
- Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day
- South Carolina announces former Georgia Bulldog DeAngelo Gibbs as a member of 2023 signing class