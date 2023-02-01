Duce Robinson explains why he won’t sign on Wednesday, how much MLB draft factors into his future

Georgia’s biggest remaining target for the 2023 recruiting cycle will not be making a decision on Wednesday. Duce Robinson, the nation’s No. 1 tight end prospect for the 2023 recruiting class, said in an interview with ESPN that no decision regarding his college plans has been made. “To be honest, It’s just a flat out we’re not sure where we want to go yet,” Robinson said. “It’s been a long process, it’s been a fun process. We just don’t have that conviction yet. When I make my decision I want to be at peace with it, I want to be fully convicted. I don’t want to go anywhere, I want to be there for three years but maybe more.”

The three schools Robinson is considering are Georgia, USC and Texas. He's taken visits to all three programs, while Kirby Smart, Lincoln Riley and Steve Sarkisian all made in-home visits to see Robinson during this most recent recruiting period. But there is also another option for Robinson. He is a legitimate Major League Baseball prospect and recently held private workouts with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. "It's definitely a goal," Robinson said on getting drafted. "We want to hopefully get drafted and have to make a decision from there. I plan on playing college football but obviously, it definitely plays a role. If I can get drafted pretty highly, it definitely plays a role in my decision." Robinson is listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, sharing a frame similar to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. As a football prospect, all four recruiting services see Robinson as the No. 1 tight end and the On3 Consensus lists the Phoenix standout as the No. 17 player overall. Robinson did add that while he won't be making a decision on National Signing Day, he does still plan on playing college football. But he also wants to play baseball collegiately as well.

“I’m going to go somewhere where I fit the scheme. I’m a pretty unique player and what I can bring to the table,” Robinson said. “I’m going to go somewhere I feel I can be used to my full potential. I want to go somewhere where I have great relationships with the coaching staff, the recruits. On the baseball side of it. I want to make sure that the coaches work well together. That I’m going to be able to be developed in both sports to my full potential.” Robinson’s dad, Dominic Robinson, played football and baseball in college at Florida State. Dominic Robinson was also at Florida State when Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was a graduate assistant for the Seminoles. As for a timeline on when a decision is made, Duce Robinson said that he would like it to happen prior to move-in day, which for Georgia is usually just after Memorial Day. The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft is set to take place in July, obviously after move-in day for Robinson. “I want to go through summer workouts with those guys,” Robinson said. “I want to play early, I want to get the scheme down early, get the playbook in. I plan on making a decision before move-in day and then seeing where the draft will take us from there.” Robinson did add that name, image and likeness would be “prevalent” in his collegiate decision, but only because that is how it is with every college recruit now. He stressed he did not want to make a decision off of that.

