BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 junior CB Ellis Robinson IV is a ‘Dawg

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior CB Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 CB and the No. 13 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3.com ranks Robinson as the No. 1 CB and the No. 7 overall player for the 2024 cycle. ========================================== When Ellis Robinson IV set out on his recruiting journey back when he was a promising young high school player at Iona Prep in New York, he had the following ideals in mind. Strong academic program ✅

Visually-appealing campus ✅

Playoff/championship-level team ✅

Great relationships with both his position coach and his head coach ✅

A system that plays a lot of man coverage ✅

He made his college commitment today and there’s this school up in Athens that checks all those boxes. The scope of what he was looking for all funnels to the present day. Robinson, the top junior cornerback in the country, chose to commit to Georgia via a live-streaming announcement on ESPN2 today. The 5-star cornerback had a good relationship with Georgia assistant coach Fran Brown since he was a freshman coming up in New York. But that was when Brown was at Rutgers. He wasn’t going to get a 5-star like Robinson with the Scarlet Knights.

When Brown made the move to Georgia, that was a whole new ballgame. He began prioritizing Robinson as “his guy” early on when coaches were able to reach out to recruits. When he started talking to Georgia, he also started to build a strong bond with both co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and head coach Kirby Smart. That was why he said that Georgia was his new home live on ESPN2 today.

“Georgia just felt like home,” Robinson IV told DawgNation. “It provided me with the best opportunity academically and athletically. The relationships with coach Kirby [Smart], coach Fran [Brown] and coach [Will] Muschamp just put UGA over the top for me.” If we’re being honest, the Connecticut native knew that Athens was a strong potential home right from his very first visit. He saw the ‘Dawgs practice. Robinson said he’d never seen anything like it. He went on a three-day visit to UGA early in his process which was very impactful. His grandparents, the late Ellis Robinson Jr. and Sharlenia Robinson, would certainly be proud of him today. The ‘Dawgs took the win here over strong interest in Alabama, Colorado, LSU and Miami. The 5-star with the unique two-tone hair look is now a ‘Dawg. He made a silent commitment to UGA last month when he came up for the national championship parade and stadium celebration. “I feel UGA will develop me on and off the field to be ready for the next level,” Robinson IV said.