WATCH: Kirby Smart hints at what’s next for Georgia after historic 27-13 win

Dawgnation Logo
(2) Tennessee
13
Final
27
(1) Georgia
  • Hawai'i
    13
    Final
    Fresno State
    55
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
  • Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
    Georgia Southern
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Louisiana
    Tulsa
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Memphis
  • East Carolina
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @1:00 AM ET
    Cincinnati
    Colorado
    Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    (9) USC
    Fresno State
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    UNLV
    Notre Dame
    Sat, 11/12 on ABC @5:00 ET
    Navy
  • SMU
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    South Florida
    Missouri
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS @5:00 ET
    (2) Tennessee
    Oklahoma
    Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @5:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Indiana
    Sat, 11/12 on FOX @5:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
  • Virginia Tech
    Sat, 11/12 on RSN @5:00 ET
    Duke
    Purdue
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (14) Illinois
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 11/12 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    Kentucky
    Rutgers
    Sat, 11/12 on BTN @5:00 ET
    Michigan State
  • (15) LSU
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Arkansas
    (23) Liberty
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    UConn
    Pittsburgh
    Sat, 11/12 on ACC Network @5:00 ET
    Virginia
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Georgia State
  • Duke
    38
    Final
    Boston College
    31
    UMass
    10
    Final
    UConn
    27
    (24) Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    Army
    7
  • Western Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Charlotte
    7
    (2) Ohio State
    21
    Final
    Northwestern
    7
    Florida
    41
    Final
    Texas A&M
    24
    (17) North Carolina
    31
    Final
    Virginia
    28
  • (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    Tulsa
    13
    Maryland
    10
    Final
    Wisconsin
    23
    Minnesota
    20
    Final
    Nebraska
    13
    Iowa
    24
    Final
    Purdue
    3
  • Texas Tech
    24
    Final
    (7) TCU
    34
    Kentucky
    21
    Final
    Missouri
    17
    Georgia Tech
    28
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Marshall
    12
    Final
    Old Dominion
    0
  • South Florida
    28
    Final
    Temple
    54
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    40
    Baylor
    38
    Final
    Oklahoma
    35
    Georgia State
    42
    Final
    Southern Miss
    14
  • (8) Oregon
    49
    Final
    Colorado
    10
    (16) Penn State
    45
    Final
    Indiana
    14
    (22) Syracuse
    9
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    19
    UTSA
    44
    Final
    UAB
    38
  • New Mexico
    10
    Final
    Utah State
    27
    (18) Oklahoma State
    16
    Final
    Kansas
    37
    (25) UCF
    35
    Final
    Memphis
    28
    Washington State
    52
    Final
    Stanford
    14
  • West Virginia
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    31
    Michigan State
    23
    Final
    (14) Illinois
    15
    South Alabama
    38
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    31
    (23) Liberty
    21
    Final
    Arkansas
    19
  • Navy
    10
    Final
    Cincinnati
    20
    Florida International
    14
    Final
    North Texas
    52
    Troy
    23
    Final
    Louisiana
    17
    Texas State
    30
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
  • BYU
    31
    Final
    Boise State
    28
    Texas
    34
    Final
    (13) Kansas State
    27
    (6) Alabama
    31
    Final
    (15) LSU
    32
    UNLV
    10
    Final
    San Diego State
    14
  • Houston
    63
    Final
    SMU
    77
    Arizona
    20
    Final
    (12) Utah
    45
    James Madison
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    34
    South Carolina
    38
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    27
  • (4) Michigan
    52
    Final
    Rutgers
    17
    Florida State
    45
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    3
    Auburn
    33
    Final
    Mississippi State
    39
    (5) Clemson
    14
    Final
    Notre Dame
    35
  • (20) Wake Forest
    21
    Final
    (21) North Carolina State
    30
    California
    35
    Final
    (9) USC
    41
    Colorado State
    16
    Final
    San Jose State
    28
    (10) UCLA
    50
    Final
    Arizona State
    36
  • Hawai'i
    13
    Final
    Fresno State
    55
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan

WATCH: Kirby Smart hints at what’s next for Georgia after historic 27-13 win

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had plenty of interesting things to say after Georgia’s game against Tennessee on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS —Those wanting to see what’s next from Kirby Smart and his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs need only take a listen to Smart’s post-game press conference Saturday night.

The seventh-year Georgia head coach was in rare form, providing detailed insight into how he stopped the No. 1-ranked offense in the nation in the 27-13 win over Tennessee.

RELATED: Georgia football is a nearly unanimous pick in Top 25 rankings

Smart said it was all about the defensive plan — which he went into greater detail on — and the unique approach Georgia took in its preparation.

Smart also called Stetson Bennett “stubborn as hell,” adding full context as to why that wasn’t such a bad thing in the win over the Vols.

RELATED: Josh Heupel realizes Georgia energy, environment were too much for Vols

Georgia returns to action at 7 p.m. next Saturday against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.

UGA News

NextGeorgia football near unanimous No. 1 team in Coaches Poll Top 25 …
Leave a Comment