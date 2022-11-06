WATCH: Kirby Smart hints at what’s next for Georgia after historic 27-13 win

ATHENS —Those wanting to see what’s next from Kirby Smart and his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs need only take a listen to Smart’s post-game press conference Saturday night.

The seventh-year Georgia head coach was in rare form, providing detailed insight into how he stopped the No. 1-ranked offense in the nation in the 27-13 win over Tennessee.

Smart said it was all about the defensive plan — which he went into greater detail on — and the unique approach Georgia took in its preparation.

Smart also called Stetson Bennett “stubborn as hell,” adding full context as to why that wasn’t such a bad thing in the win over the Vols.

Georgia returns to action at 7 p.m. next Saturday against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.