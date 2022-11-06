Georgia football near unanimous No. 1 team in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11

Georgia did receive a bump in first-place votes, collecting 61 after having 45 last week. Michigan got the other two first-place votes

Georgia football laid to rest any doubt about who was the No. 1 team in the country with the Bulldogs besting Tennessee 27-13 on Saturday. The Bulldogs, who were already No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, remained in the top spot.

Tennessee dropped to No. 5, with Ohio State staying at No. 2, Michigan moving to No. 3 and TCU and Tennessee rounding out the top 5. Alabama and Clemson also tumbled following their respective losses to LSU and Notre Dame.

As it stands in the Coaches Poll, Georgia now has wins over the two highest-ranked one-loss teams in Tennessee and Oregon. The Bulldogs won those games by a combined score of 76-16.

While the victory over Tennessee was sweet and worth celebrating, Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows the job is not done yet. The Bulldogs still have two more road games against Mississippi State and Kentucky.

The Bulldogs can’t afford to take their eye off the ball.

“They understand that humility is a week away,” Smart said of his team. “They’ve got to go to Starkville the next week, which is a tough game. I’ll be honest with you: our guys probably want to get in there to go in [the locker room] and celebrate. Half of them go and get their phones as soon as they walk in. They’re like — well, I can’t say that. They’re just like my kids. They wanted to get their phones and see what somebody said about them, so y’all say nice stuff about them tonight.”

Mississippi State is coming off an overtime win over Auburn and is 6-3 on the season. Georgia and Mississippi State kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.