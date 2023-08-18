No program has produced more NFL draft picks over the past three cycles than the Georgia football program. And the Bulldogs are likely to add to that haul once again in the 2024 NFL Draft cycle.

Ahead of the college football season, many NFL draft experts have begun doing prep work for the upcoming season. ESPN’s Jordan Reid is among them, as he identified which schools are likely to produce the most eligble draft picks for the upcoming cycle.

Per Reid, Georgia is expected to have 11 draft picks in this upcoming cycle. While tight end Brock Bowers is the most proven option, there’s a good chance the Bulldogs see some of his fellow 2021 signees pop during this upcoming season.

One, in particular, is offensive lineman Amarius Mims.