Iconic Georgia championship defense elevates NFL interest in where 57 Bulldogs rostered
Rarely has a collegiate football unit become so iconic as the 2021 Georgia football defense, the heroes of the Bulldogs’ first national championship since 1980.
The 2022 NFL Draft provided proof positive to its legitimacy, with a record five players selected off Kirby Smart’s elite defensive unit.
“There will not be a defense probably that epic (ever),” former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning told CBS sports.
For that very reason, Georgia fans will follow the careers of the departing stars into the NFL like no group before them.
The fact former Bulldogs’ quarterback Matthew Stafford emerged as the NFL’s story of the year last season by leading the L.A. Rams to a Super Bowl win caught the eye of most all of the Georgia fans.
And now there are 15 new NFL players from the Bulldogs program, eight coming off the defense, including a record five in the first run with No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker setting the pace.
There are 57 Georgia players on NFL rosters at the start of May, not counting Jayson Stanley who recently worked out for the Chicago Bears but has yet to make the roster.
Twenty-eight of the players are on offense, 25 are on defense and four are on special teams.
Thirty-eight of the 58 players were recruited by Kirby Smart, dating back to his first signing class in 2016, with the remaining 20 Mark Richt signees.
Perhaps most amazingly, there are as many active linebackers (5) and receivers (4) signed in the Richt Recruiting Era (2015 or before) as have been signed by Smart since 2016.
Here’s a look at how the Georgia players are currently dispersed on NFL rosters:
Arizona Cardinals
WR A.J. Green
DL Jonathan Ledbetter
Atanta Falcons
OLB Lorenzo Carter
TE John FitzPatrick
OL Justin Shaffer
Baltimore Ravens
OL Ben Cleveland
LS Nick Moore
Buffalo Bills
RB James Cook
WR Isaiah McKenzie
Chicago Bears
LB Roquan Smith
Cincinnati Bengals
OL Lamont Gaillard
OL Trey Hill
RB Elijah Holyfield
Cleveland Browns
RB Nick Chubb
DB Richard LeCounte
WR Javon Wims
Denver Broncos
DB J.R. Reed
Detroit Lions
RB D’Andre Swift
Green Bay Packers
CB Eric Stokes
LB Quay Walker
DL Devonte Wyatt
Houston Texans
WR Chris Conley
LB Jordan Jenkins
Indianapolis Colts
PK Rodrigo Blankenship
TE Eli Wolf
Jacksonville Jags
DB Tyson Campbell
WR Terry Godwin
DE Travon Walker
Kansas City Chiefs
DB Deandre Baker
WR Mecole Hardman
DL Malik Herring
Las Vegas Raiders
RB Zamir White
Los Angeles Chargers
TE Tre’ McKitty
OL Jammere Salyer
DB Mark Webb
Los Angeles Rams
QB Matthew Stafford
DB Derion Kendrick
LB Leonard Floyd
Miami Dolphins
DL John Jenkins
OL Solomon Kindley
LB Channing Tindall
Minnesota Vikings
DB Lewis Cine
New England Patriots
OL David Andrews
OL Isiah Wynn
New York Giants
LB Tae Crowder
OLB Azeez Ojulari
OL Andrew Thomas
New York Jets
WR/TE Lawrence Cager
Philadelphia Eagles
DT Jordan Davis
LB Nakobe Dean
Pittsburgh Steelers
P Cameron Nizialek
WR George Pickens
San Francisco 49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P Jake Camarda
Tennessee Titans
OL Ben Jones
LB Monty Rice
Washington Commanders
DL Tyler Clark