Former Georgia star Richard LeCounte III (39) has two interceptions in his first two games as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns. Here he celebrates with cornerback Emmanuel Rugamba (37) after picking off New York Giants quarterback Brian Lewerke in the end zone to end their NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jeff Lange/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS)

Georgia football in the NFL: More than 50 former Bulldogs on rosters, 6 have been cut

ATHENS — Georgia football is well-represented in the NFL ranks heading into the final week before teams are required to cut their active rosters down to 53 players.

There are 51 former Bulldogs scattered across 24 of the 32 NFL teams with preseason winding down, and six others looking to latch on after getting cut in the past two weeks.

Four NFL teams have four Georgia players on their current rosters: the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears.

The Bulldogs set a school record with nine players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

There are six other former Georgia players hoping to sign new free-agent deals, listed with the teams that cut them this fall camp:

• TE Eli Wolf, Baltimore

• OC Lamont Gaillard, Cincinnati

• WR Tyler Simmons, Pittsburgh

• CB DJ Daniel, Jacksonville

• DT Michael Bennett, Detroit

• DL John Atkins, Atlanta

List of Georgia players currently on NFL rosters, which will be cut from 80 to 53 by next Tuesday:

Atlanta Falcons

P Cameron Nizialek

Arizona Cardinals

WR A.J. Green

DB Shawn Williams

Baltimore Ravens

OL Ben Cleveland

LB Justin Houston

LS Nick Moore

Buffalo Bills

QB Jake Fromm

WE Isaiah McKenzie

Chicago Bears

LB Alec Ogletree

WR Riley Ridley

LB Roquan Smith

WR Javon Wims

Cincinnati Bengals

OL Trey Hill

Cleveland Browns

RB Nick Chubb

DB Richard LeCounte

Dallas Cowboys

WR Reggie Davis

Denver Broncos

LB Natrez Patrick

Detroit Lions

RB D’Andre Swift

Green Bay Packers

TE Isaac Nauta*

DB Eric Stokes

Houston Texans

WR Chris Conley

LB Jordan Jenkins

Indianapolis Colts

PK Rodrigo Blankenship

Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Tyson Campbell

WR Terry Godwin

Kansas City Chiefs

DB Deandre Baker

DL Tyler Clark

WR Mecole Hardman

OLB Malik Herring

Los Angeles Chargers

LB Davin Bellamy

TE Tre’ McKitty

DB Mark Webb

Los Angeles Rams

LB Leonard Floyd

RB Sony Michel

DB J.R. Reed

QB Matthew Stafford

Miami Dolphins

DL John Jenkins

OL Solomon Kindley

DL Jonathan Ledbetter

New England Patriots

OL David Andrews

OL Isaiah Wynn

New York Giants

LB Lorenzo Carter

LB Tae Crowder

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Andrew Thomas

New York Jets

WR Lawrence Cager

Philadelphia Eagles

RB Elijah Holyfield

San Francisco 49ers

TE Charlie Woerner

Tennessee Titans

OL Ben Jones

LB Monty Rice

DB Maurice Smith