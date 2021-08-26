Georgia football in the NFL: More than 50 former Bulldogs on rosters, 6 have been cut

ATHENS — Georgia football is well-represented in the NFL ranks heading into the final week before teams are required to cut their active rosters down to 53 players.

There are 51 former Bulldogs scattered across 24 of the 32 NFL teams with preseason winding down, and six others looking to latch on after getting cut in the past two weeks.

Four NFL teams have four Georgia players on their current rosters: the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears.