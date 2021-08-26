Georgia football in the NFL: More than 50 former Bulldogs on rosters, 6 have been cut
ATHENS — Georgia football is well-represented in the NFL ranks heading into the final week before teams are required to cut their active rosters down to 53 players.
There are 51 former Bulldogs scattered across 24 of the 32 NFL teams with preseason winding down, and six others looking to latch on after getting cut in the past two weeks.
Four NFL teams have four Georgia players on their current rosters: the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears.
The Bulldogs set a school record with nine players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
RELATED: Ben Cleveland popularity soaring with Baltimore Ravens
RELATED: Richard LeCounte debuts with sack and interception in Cleveland
RELATED: ESPN analyst slams Jake Fromm-Justin Fields talk after Buffalo beats Chicago
There are six other former Georgia players hoping to sign new free-agent deals, listed with the teams that cut them this fall camp:
• TE Eli Wolf, Baltimore
• OC Lamont Gaillard, Cincinnati
• WR Tyler Simmons, Pittsburgh
• CB DJ Daniel, Jacksonville
• DT Michael Bennett, Detroit
• DL John Atkins, Atlanta
List of Georgia players currently on NFL rosters, which will be cut from 80 to 53 by next Tuesday:
Atlanta Falcons
P Cameron Nizialek
Arizona Cardinals
WR A.J. Green
DB Shawn Williams
Baltimore Ravens
OL Ben Cleveland
LB Justin Houston
LS Nick Moore
Buffalo Bills
QB Jake Fromm
WE Isaiah McKenzie
Chicago Bears
LB Alec Ogletree
WR Riley Ridley
LB Roquan Smith
WR Javon Wims
Cincinnati Bengals
OL Trey Hill
Cleveland Browns
RB Nick Chubb
DB Richard LeCounte
Dallas Cowboys
WR Reggie Davis
Denver Broncos
LB Natrez Patrick
Detroit Lions
RB D’Andre Swift
Green Bay Packers
TE Isaac Nauta*
DB Eric Stokes
Houston Texans
WR Chris Conley
LB Jordan Jenkins
Indianapolis Colts
PK Rodrigo Blankenship
Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Tyson Campbell
WR Terry Godwin
Kansas City Chiefs
DB Deandre Baker
DL Tyler Clark
WR Mecole Hardman
OLB Malik Herring
Los Angeles Chargers
LB Davin Bellamy
TE Tre’ McKitty
DB Mark Webb
Los Angeles Rams
LB Leonard Floyd
RB Sony Michel
DB J.R. Reed
QB Matthew Stafford
Miami Dolphins
DL John Jenkins
OL Solomon Kindley
DL Jonathan Ledbetter
New England Patriots
OL David Andrews
OL Isaiah Wynn
New York Giants
LB Lorenzo Carter
LB Tae Crowder
OLB Azeez Ojulari
OL Andrew Thomas
New York Jets
WR Lawrence Cager
Philadelphia Eagles
RB Elijah Holyfield
San Francisco 49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
Tennessee Titans
OL Ben Jones
LB Monty Rice
DB Maurice Smith