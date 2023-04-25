Jack Podlesny: 3 things to know about the 2023 NFL Draft prospect

Georgia figures to be well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. One of its draft-eligible prospects is kicker Jack Podlesny. Podlesny is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. He is from St. Simons Island, Ga. Jack Podlesny followed a Georgia legend Rodrigo Blankenship was a Georgia icon following his time with the school. Someone had to replace him starting in the 2020 season. Nobody expected it be Podlesny, as Georgia had signed Jared Zirkel to a scholarship to replace the Blankenship.

Yet Podlesny won the place-kicking job and never relinquished it. Over his time as Georgia’s starting kicker, Podlesny made 61 of his 74 field goals. Podlesny made 82 percent of his field goals in his time at Georgia, the same rate as Blankenship. Podlesny ended up winning SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in his final season at Georgia. In addition to having the top offense of the Kirby Smart era, Podlesny put forth a strong case for being the best kicker of Smart’s tenure. Jack Podlesny made some clutch kicks Podlesny played in a number of big games during his college career. He won two national championships. Doing so put Podlesny in a number of big situations.