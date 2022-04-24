John FitzPatrick: Georgia football tight end hoping to follow the Charlie Woerner model in 2022 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Stats do not tell the full story when it comes to Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick. He caught only five passes for 55 yards last season for the Bulldogs during their 2021 season. Part of that though can be chalked up to the fact that he had broken both of his feet during different parts of the 2021 season. Yet the fourth-year junior still played in every game. “He probably needed surgery about halfway through the year. He chose not to have that surgery,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of FitzPatrick. “He wanted to play out the year. He did that and did a really good job for us.”

FitzPatrick told DawgNation’s Mike Griffith that he came to Georgia to get his degree and win a National Championship. He accomplished both of those goals, which is why he is now hoping to be taken in the upcoming NFL draft. If FitzPatrick is to make it at the next level, it will be because of his ability as a blocker. It’s something FitzPatrick excelled at during his time at Georgia. Even in a tight end room with Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, FitzPatrick was still an integral part of the Georgia offense last season in part because of his versatility as a tight end. While FitzPatrick wasn’t able to work out for teams at the combine or Georgia’s pro day, the hope was that he would be able to begin working out for teams in April. At 6-foot-7 and now 265 pounds, FitzPatrick certainly has the size that could impress some NFL team.