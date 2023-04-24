Robert Beal: 3 things to know about the 2023 NFL Draft prospect
Georgia figures to be well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. One of its draft-eligible prospects is outside linebacker Robert Beal.
Beal is from Duluth, Ga., and listed at 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds.
Robert Beal led the great 2021 Georgia defense in sacks
Georgia’s 2021 defense had five players taken in the first round of last year’s draft and could see two more taken in the first round of this year’s draft. Yet on that legendary defense, it was Beal who led the team in sacks that season.
After hardly playing to start the season, Beal finished with 6.5 sacks to cap off the 2021 season. He had sacks in five of Georgia’s final six games, including both College Football Playoff games.
As a senior, Beal saw his numbers dip down to 3.0 sacks on the season. He once again though came up with a sack in Georgia’s national championship win over TCU.
During his collegiate career, Beal had sacks of Joe Burrow, Bryce Young, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker.
Robert Beal could be a better NFL fit
At Georgia, Beal was asked to be an outside linebacker, as opposed to a defensive end. Georgia rarely asks its outside linebacker to just rush the passer, with Nolan Smith also having muted sack production at Georgia.
If an NFL team asks Beal to play more of a defensive end position, he may end up being a more productive player. ESPN’s Todd McShay has liked what he’s seen from Beal. Even with a smaller sample size.
“The versatility that he brings and the ability to stack against blocks, quick to disengage, he’s got really good transition off of blocks and is quick to go make plays. I thought his instincts at times, there were some false steps and things like that, but as a pass rusher he flashes because he’s got the strength and length and speed that you need,” McShay said. “He’s a hard worker. His work ethic, he puts in the time in the weight room. I think the one area is getting him to understand concepts and working with him in that regard. But if you just turn him loose, he’s got a chance to out play where he gets drafted. I currently have him in the mid-round range, third-fourth round, but there are some teams who are a little bit higher on him, so it won’t shock me if he’s gone at the end of night two.”
Robert Beal played with some talented edge rushers at Georgia
Beal first signed as a member of Georgia’s 2017 class. He ended up taking advantage of both a redshirt season and the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility, keeping him in college for six seasons.
During his time in college, Beal actually went into the transfer portal as a way to try and find more playing time elsewhere. Considering he was lining up with the likes of Smith, Jermaine Johnson, Azeez Ojulari and Adam Anderson at the position, it’s easy to see why Beal was buried on the depth chart.
But Beal ended up sticking it out and went on to play a key role on Georgia’s last two championship teams. Beal had a strong performance at the NFL combine, running one of the top times for his position group.
It was not the first time that Beal found success in Indianapolis, as that was the site of Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama to win the 2022 National Championship.
“Me and Robert Beal, we went in the locker room,” Smith said at the NFL combine. “We’re roommates here so we were reminiscing when we got our X-rays. I was like, “Beal this was the first one in 41 years, we was right here. That’s crazy. Now we got two of them things.”
2023 NFL Combine results: Edge Robert Beal
40-yard dash: 4.48
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 247
Broad Jump: 10′3
Vertical Jump: 30′
More Robert Beal stories from around DawgNation
- Robert Beal makes Georgia football pass rush an underrated strength in 2022
- Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Robert Beal, shuffled Georgia defensive front: ‘There is no dropoff’
- Georgia teammates go nuts celebrating Nolan Smith, Robert Beal at NFL combine
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: Who will lead the ‘Dawgs in sacks this season?