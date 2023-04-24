Robert Beal: 3 things to know about the 2023 NFL Draft prospect

Georgia figures to be well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. One of its draft-eligible prospects is outside linebacker Robert Beal. Beal is from Duluth, Ga., and listed at 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds. Robert Beal led the great 2021 Georgia defense in sacks Georgia’s 2021 defense had five players taken in the first round of last year’s draft and could see two more taken in the first round of this year’s draft. Yet on that legendary defense, it was Beal who led the team in sacks that season.

After hardly playing to start the season, Beal finished with 6.5 sacks to cap off the 2021 season. He had sacks in five of Georgia’s final six games, including both College Football Playoff games. As a senior, Beal saw his numbers dip down to 3.0 sacks on the season. He once again though came up with a sack in Georgia’s national championship win over TCU. During his collegiate career, Beal had sacks of Joe Burrow, Bryce Young, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker. Robert Beal could be a better NFL fit

At Georgia, Beal was asked to be an outside linebacker, as opposed to a defensive end. Georgia rarely asks its outside linebacker to just rush the passer, with Nolan Smith also having muted sack production at Georgia. If an NFL team asks Beal to play more of a defensive end position, he may end up being a more productive player. ESPN’s Todd McShay has liked what he’s seen from Beal. Even with a smaller sample size. “The versatility that he brings and the ability to stack against blocks, quick to disengage, he’s got really good transition off of blocks and is quick to go make plays. I thought his instincts at times, there were some false steps and things like that, but as a pass rusher he flashes because he’s got the strength and length and speed that you need,” McShay said. “He’s a hard worker. His work ethic, he puts in the time in the weight room. I think the one area is getting him to understand concepts and working with him in that regard. But if you just turn him loose, he’s got a chance to out play where he gets drafted. I currently have him in the mid-round range, third-fourth round, but there are some teams who are a little bit higher on him, so it won’t shock me if he’s gone at the end of night two.” Robert Beal played with some talented edge rushers at Georgia