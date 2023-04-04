Stetson Bennett arrest video: Georgia team captain tells Dallas police ‘reputation ruined’

ATHENS — Dallas police released body cam football of Stetson Bennett’s Jan. 31 arrest to TMZ, and it was not a good look for the Georgia football quarterback. Bennett seemed to know it as he sat handcuffed in the squad car, telling the arresting officers, “Reputation ruined. Everything I worked for for 20 years, ruined. But ya’ll boys just looking out for me, aren’t ya? Thank you, sir.”

Bennett, who was in Fort Worth training for the NFL combine, told officers he was in Dallas to visit former Bulldogs’ teammate Owen Condon the night he was arrested on charges of public intoxication. The video, to TMZ, showed officers telling Bennett they could smell alcohol on his breath and asking him about the I.D. of someone from Oklahoma that he was carrying. Bennett told police he was from “Southeast Georgia,” and it the only I.D. he was carrying. The Dallas police were responding to a 911 call they received from a woman about Bennett being outside her home and yelling. The woman reportedly told the 911 operators that Bennett said “I’m going to ruin your night if you don’t open the g-damn door.” Bennett’s explanation was “The door shut and somebody fell asleep, and now, five million people got to see it, don’t they? Thank you boys, for looking out for me. You guys are the best.”

Bennett did indeed sound irritated while handcuffed and sitting in the back of the police car. “I hope it feels good, I didn’t do shit,” Bennett said. “I appreciate you looking out for me. Y’all can tell me whatever you need to tell me if it makes you feel good.” When an officer responded by telling Bennett he didn’t know what was going to happen, the Georgia quarterback clapped back. “He listen, yeah I (expletive) do. Are you going to like make up a new pretend law that just happens now? I know what happens.” When police told Bennett they were just trying to keep him safe, the Georgia captain let them know this was a case that would receive a great deal of attention. “Thank you ... for introducing yourself to a problem,” Bennett said. “You guys are going to introduce yourselves to a million eyes, but y’all are just doing y’alls your jobs.””

UGA News