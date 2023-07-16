“Well I end up going to the Indianapolis Colts, where Peyton Manning was at the time, and Peyton was a good friend,” Smart said. “I made it through preseason camp, played preseason games and was one of the last cuts …. but they called me in, and it was like you knew it was coming, but you didn’t know.
So Smart followed the lead of the man who recruited him, former Georgia head coach and SEC Player of the Year Ray Goff, who also turned to the coaching ranks after getting cut from the NFL.
Goff said Sunday he hasn’t been any more surprised to see Smart have great success as he was to see him get involved in coaching.
“Kirby was like a player-coach with all he did,” Goff said, recalling how quickly Smart picked up on things early in his UGA career. “And Kirby’s dad (Sonny) is a great man and was great coach, so like a lot of kids whose fathers are coaches, Kirby followed his lead.”
Still, Smart concedes, it was tough to let go of his dreams to play professionally and transition into the next chapter of life.
“Self-reflection was really tough then, because it was like, ‘Who am I, and what do I identify as?’ " Smart said. “I identified as a Georgia football player and now I wasn’t, and now I had to decide what I was.”