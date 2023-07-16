Smart still remembers opening a newspaper at 3 a.m. at a Waffle House and having reality hit him right between the eyes after he’d driven home from Indianapolis in the middle of the night.

“I had a 1988 or 89 Honda Accord …. and I packed up that (car), put everything I owned in it and drove back to Athens,” Smart said on The Growth Project Podcast.

“I remember going to Waffle House, and I picked up the newspaper, and all the old newspapers had lists of who had been cut and who had been released …. and I was like, ‘there it is, right there, that’s my name, it’s the last time it will be in the paper for being any kind of sports athlete, and that’s how it ends.’ ”

Smart, who had signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent after earning All-SEC honors his senior season (1998) with the Bulldogs, says he should have anticipated getting cut.

“I thought I would have a chance in the NFL, I thought I might get drafted — I didn’t get drafted — I got a lot of calls in the last round saying ‘hey we want you to come here as a UFA, undrafted free agent,” Smart recalled.