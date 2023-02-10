RaRa Thomas shares update on his status following offseason arrest
There has been no official update regarding the status of Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas following his arrest in January. But it would seem the Mississippi State transfer is indeed still with the team.
Thomas posted a picture of himself in the Georgia locker room at his locker on his Facebook.
Thomas was charged with a misdemeanor family battery charge and a felony false imprisonment charge on Monday, January 23.
Georgia provided a short statement shortly after the initial arrest.
“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes,” the statement said. “While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”
Thomas transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State in December. He was the leading receiver for the Bulldogs last season, as he caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.
Georgia also brought in Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett via the transfer portal as well. The Bulldogs did see wide receivers Dominick Blaylock and AD Mitchell leave via the transfer portal. Mitchell will play for Texas next season while Blaylock has not yet found a new home.
“They’ve done well and made plays and everything else in our conference playing against the same competition that we’re playing against,” Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon said of Thomas and Lovett. “You know you can always judge what they’re doing vs. the level of competition that they’re going up against.”
The Bulldogs also landed Smoke Bouie out of the transfer portal as well.
