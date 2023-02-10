Dawgnation Logo

RaRa Thomas shares update on his status following offseason arrest

Rara Thomas of the Mississippi State Bulldogs gestures as he carries the ball during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. Thomas was arrested Monday on charges of false imprisonment and battery/family violence. (Justin Ford/Getty Images/TNS)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

There has been no official update regarding the status of Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas following his arrest in January. But it would seem the Mississippi State transfer is indeed still with the team.

Thomas posted a picture of himself in the Georgia locker room at his locker on his Facebook.

Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas posted a picture of himself at his locker on social media.
custom, Dawgnation

Thomas was charged with a misdemeanor family battery charge and a felony false imprisonment charge on Monday, January 23.

Related: More details emerge regarding incident that led to arrest of Georgia receiver RaRa Thomas

Georgia provided a short statement shortly after the initial arrest.

“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes,” the statement said. “While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

Thomas transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State in December. He was the leading receiver for the Bulldogs last season, as he caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

Georgia also brought in Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett via the transfer portal as well. The Bulldogs did see wide receivers Dominick Blaylock and AD Mitchell leave via the transfer portal. Mitchell will play for Texas next season while Blaylock has not yet found a new home.

“They’ve done well and made plays and everything else in our conference playing against the same competition that we’re playing against,” Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon said of Thomas and Lovett. “You know you can always judge what they’re doing vs. the level of competition that they’re going up against.”

Related: ESPN names top newcomers for 2023 Georgia football team

The Bulldogs also landed Smoke Bouie out of the transfer portal as well.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextSocial media weighs in on how Texas, Oklahoma additions impact …
Leave a Comment