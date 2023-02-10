RaRa Thomas shares update on his status following offseason arrest

There has been no official update regarding the status of Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas following his arrest in January. But it would seem the Mississippi State transfer is indeed still with the team. Thomas posted a picture of himself in the Georgia locker room at his locker on his Facebook.

Thomas was charged with a misdemeanor family battery charge and a felony false imprisonment charge on Monday, January 23. Related: More details emerge regarding incident that led to arrest of Georgia receiver RaRa Thomas Georgia provided a short statement shortly after the initial arrest. "We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes," the statement said. "While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols." Thomas transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State in December. He was the leading receiver for the Bulldogs last season, as he caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

