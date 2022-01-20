BREAKING: 5-star Georgia DL signee Mykel Willams wins Maxwell National Player of the Year honor

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest honor earned by Georgia freshman 5-star DL Mykel Williams out of Hardaway High in Columbus. ============================================================= Mykel Williams. Nasty. Future. Bright. Athens.

That’s was the word chain commonly associated with the Georgia freshman DL when he showed out this month in Texas. Williams, who is already on campus at UGA, often looked at times to be the very best prospect at the All-American Bowl Week on a consistent day-to-day basis. It appears the prestigious Maxwell Football Club out of Philadelphia concurs with that assessment.

Williams was named the 2022 Maxwell Football Club Defensive National High School Player of the Year. Per the release, he finished his senior season with 81 tackles, 20.5 stops for losses and 12.5 sacks. That’s after a 17.5 sack season as a junior. The Georgia freshman had three tackles for losses, including a sack in the All-American Bowl out in San Antonio on Jan. 8. He’s already rated as the nation’s No. 5 DL and the No. 21 overall prospect in the country. Look for those rankings to rise considerably in the final evaluations for the 2022 class. He is expected to wind up ranked among the top 10 players in the country, if not higher than that. The 6-foot-5, 260-plus pounder was just that dominating.

Former recipients of the Maxwell Football Club honor include Alabama’s Derrick Henry and Bryce Young, Georgia’s Jacob Eason and Nolan Smith, Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Trevor Lawrence, among many other standouts over the years. Penn State RB signee Nicholas Singleton was named the National Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday in tandem with Williams. Both All-American Bowl participants will be honored at the 85th Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala on March 18. That event will be held in Atlantic City. The former USC commitment said earlier this month that he was “extremely ecstatic” to be joining the program in Athens this month. DawgNation should be, too. Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Mykel Williams: A dominating DL is already at Georgia DawgNation had several conversations with Williams out in Texas earlier this month. They will provide the bulk of a larger “Next Generation” piece on him to come.