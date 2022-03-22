Georgia football practice report: 2022 signees get new numbers, Arik Gilbert working with tight ends

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has often mentioned how excited he was at the fact that his 2022 signing class featured 19 early enrollees, a number that is believed to be the most in the country.

Some of those Bulldogs, such as 5-star signees Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks, are now going through their first practices as college athletes. And while most were at the back of their respective position groups as they went through drills, the players were very clearly making strides during the fourth spring practice of the spring.

“I think the nineteen guys here now are going to benefit from reps because there are a lot of reps available for those nineteen mid-years,” Smart said last week.