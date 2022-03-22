Georgia football practice report: 2022 signees get new numbers, Arik Gilbert working with tight ends
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has often mentioned how excited he was at the fact that his 2022 signing class featured 19 early enrollees, a number that is believed to be the most in the country.
Some of those Bulldogs, such as 5-star signees Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks, are now going through their first practices as college athletes. And while most were at the back of their respective position groups as they went through drills, the players were very clearly making strides during the fourth spring practice of the spring.
“I think the nineteen guys here now are going to benefit from reps because there are a lot of reps available for those nineteen mid-years,” Smart said last week.
During the media viewing portion of practice on Wednesday, DawgNation was able to make most of the new arrivals as well as their corresponding jersey numbers. You can find those and other notes below.
Georgia 2022 signee jersey numbers
- Quarterback Gunner Stockton: No. 14
- Wide receiver CJ Smith: No. 18
- Wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette No. 23
- Tight end Oscar Delp: No. 4
- Offensive linemen Earnest Greene: No. 71
- Offensive linemen Aliou Bah: No. 66
- Offensive linemen Griffin Scroggs N/A
- Offensive linemen Jacob Hood: N/A
- Defensive lineman Bear Alexander: No. 99
- Defensive lineman Shone Washington: No. 95
- Defensive lineman Mykel Williams: No. 13
- CJ Madden: N/A
- Linebacker Jalon Walker: No. 11
- Linebacker CJ Washington: No. 27
- Cornerback Daylen Everette: No. 6
- Safety Malaki Starks: No. 24
- Safety Jacorey Thomas: No. 20
- Punter Brett Thorson: N/A
Other Georgia football news and notes
- Georgia redshirt sophomore Arik Gilbert was spotted at practice on Tuesday, going through drills with the tight ends and catching passes from the quarterbacks. Gilbert was away from the team for all of last season. He was wearing No. 14.
- Safety Chris Smith seemed to be hobbled while going through drills. While he was not in a black non-contact jersey — which was the case for Arian Smith and CJ Smith — he did not appear to be 100 percent while going through drills.
- Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton were all throwing at the same time in a drill. When there was an errant throw, offensive coordinator Todd Monken would get on them, demanding more.
- First-team offensive line: Broderick Jones at left tackle, Xavier Truss at left guard, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger at center, Warren Ericson at right guard and Warren McClendon. Did not get a good enough look at the second-team offensive line. Kamari Lassiter was working as the No. 2 cornerback after Kelee Ringo, while Jamon Dumas-Johnson appeared to be taking first-team reps at the linebacker position.
- Among the injured players were Brock Bowers, Smael Mondon, Bear Alexander, Tykee Smith, the aforementioned Arian and CJ Smith as well as safety Dan Jackson. Jackson was also wearing the No. 17, a change from the previous season. Nakobe Dean wore that number last year. Tight end Darnell Washington was on a scooter. Ladd McConkey was working with the injured players but he was spotted in a red jersey.
- Marlin Dean continued to work with the outside linebackers, a position switch he made late in the season last year. Georgia still has Nolan Smith, Robert Beal, MJ Sherman and Chaz Chambliss at the position in addition to new coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.
- Will Muschamp was very involved with the safeties as he was last season. New offensive analyst Mike Bobo was watching on while new wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon instructed the likes of Adonai Mitchell, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Kearis Jackson.
- This was a full-pad practice, the second-straight for the Bulldogs. This was the fourth practice of the spring for Georgia. The Bulldogs will practice again on Thursday and Saturday of this week.
