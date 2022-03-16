Jalen Hale: 5-star junior WR has ‘great’ unofficial visit at UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest visit made by 5-star junior WR Jalen Hale to UGA. ============================================================= Jalen Hale was offered by UGA way back on December 24, 2020. That was a pretty impressive reflection of the future potential back then for a class of 2023 recruit.

The Bulldogs have stayed in the mix with the native Texan since that holiday offer. Hale dropped a top 12 last December and UGA was in the mix with others like Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound rising senior now ranks as a 5-star, the nation’s No. 5 WR and the No. 33 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He lived up to that billing with 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021. He was back in Athens on Tuesday and the Bulldogs appear to have helped themselves a lot in the chase here. That’s not just because Hale took the time to try on both the all-black and all-red uniform variants for his visit day photoshoot.

“Great visit,” he said. “Great coaches. Beautiful facility. All around good vibe. I will be coming back.” It certainly will help Georgia’s chances at landing one of Hale’s five upcoming official visits. The best part about the visit was the coaches and the atmosphere for Hale.

Consider that to be another ringing endorsement for the return of wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon. “He is a great coach,” Hale said. “Very knowledgeable about the game and position plus I had communication with him already.” No need to glance back up the page. Oregon was also a part of that top 12 set by Hale last December. “He gave me an offer when he was at Oregon so I already knew and talked with him previously,” he said. Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Instagram , Dawgnation Jalen Hale: Why a visit like that was important so early in this cycle