Bryan McClendon shares why it means so much for him to coach for Georgia football

For Bryan McClendon, it wasn’t a difficult decision to come back to Georgia. Despite being hired by Miami last offseason, McClendon had an opportunity to return to a place that meantso much to him in Georgia. Safe to say McClendon’s second stint for the Bulldogs has been beneficial for both sides. Georgia won its second straight national championship, while McClendon got his first as a coach. The wide receivers in particular came up big in the 42-41 win over Ohio State, a credit to McClendon’s coaching and the growth in the room. “I thought B-Mac did a good job selling to our team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win over Ohio State. “We had several coaches stand up and speak on Friday, and he talked about the personal respect level that he has for the attention their receivers are getting, and they certainly deserve that. They’re really good, really talented.”

That McClendon got to win at his alma mater made the 2022 season all the sweeter. "Georgia is home," McClendon said prior to Georgia's Peach Bowl win. "You just feel honored to be a part of everything you have going on. To sit up here and say that you don't have certain feelings to your alma mater... Just to see the job coach Smart and the previous staff job have done, and being able to take it to a whole new level, you're excited to see that. You feel honored just like always to come back and wear the red and black and wear the G."