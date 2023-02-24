ESPN analysts raise an important question regarding 2023 Georgia football team

A recent ESPN round table on the 2023 season brought up an interesting topic. The stable of writers batted around the idea of which teams, players and transfers had the most to prove entering the 2023 season. The article was filled with names you’d expect. Jimbo Fisher, LSU, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton and new Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman were all among the names debated and questioned regarding what they need to get done during the upcoming season.

Absent from the article however was nearly any mention of the Georgia Bulldogs. A year or two ago it would’ve been commonplace to find Georgia on this list, along with a number of possible players. Winning back-to-back national championships in the manner that Georgia did answers a lot of those questions and concerns. The Bulldogs have earned their place atop the sport. That the national media though does not believe Georgia has anything to prove in 2023 does not line up with reality however. There are plenty of hungry players out to show that they can live up to the Georgia standard. Quarterbacks Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will all look to show that the wait was worth as they try and replace Stetson Bennett. Amarius Mims can show on an everydown basis that he is as good as he was hyped to be as a 5-star prospect. Related: Georgia quarterbacks preview crucial 2023 position battle: ‘It will be a lot of fun’ On the defensive side of the ball, the unit as a whole has to replace some big names in Jalen Carter, Chris Smith and Kelee Ringo. They’ll be looking to show that they’re every bit as talented as those that came before them.

UGA News