Mel Kiper Jr. has surprising Bulldog in first round of his 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Tyson Campbell did not have the year that some thought. The Georgia junior started every game for the Bulldogs and played well at times, whether it be making an interception against South Carolina or a key pass breakup against Cincinnati.

But there were also times Campbell wasn’t at his best. The Alabama and Florida games come to mind. Add in his 5-star ranking coming out of high school and you can see why some were a bit disappointed to see Campbell declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Campbell though appears to have made an informed decision, at least in the eyes of Mel Kiper Jr. The NFL draft expert put out his first mock draft on Tuesday, where he projected the first 32 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.

And in his informed eyes, Campbell is one of the top 32 picks in this year’s draft. Kiper penciled Campbell in to be selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 29 overall pick.

“Green Bay has to find a consistent starter opposite Jaire Alexander,” Kiper Jr. wrote. “Campbell has the talent to be that guy, though he had an up-and-down career at Georgia. His issue? He was too inconsistent from snap to snap. But the former five-star prospect is a gifted athlete in a 6-2 frame, and this pick is all about projecting him to improve under NFL coaching.

“Based on talent alone, Campbell would be a top-15 pick, but his tape could see him drop to Round 2.”

Campbell was one of three third-year players on Georgia’s 2020 team to declare for the draft, with center Trey Hill being one and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari being the other.

Ojulari seems to be the opposite of Campbell as far as an evaluation. He doesn’t have the measurable that Campbell does, but his tape and production help him standout. He picked up 8.5 sacks this past season, the most in the SEC. He actually led Georgia in sacks in each of the past two seasons.

Because of his performance at Georgia, Kiper Jr. also had Ojulari tabbed as a first-round pick with the outside linebacker landing with the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 32 pick.

“At 6-3, 240 pounds, he might be a better fit for a 3-4 defense, but he can get after quarterbacks with the best of them in this class,” Kiper Jr. wrote. “And a smart defensive coordinator will move him around on defense and let him loose.”

Ojulari was a team captain in his time at Georgia while also forcing four fumbles for the Bulldogs.

Both Campbell and Ojulari made the decision to play in the bowl game win over Cincinnati. Ojulari seems to have really benefitted from that decision, as he won defensive MVP honors in the game with 3.0 sacks.

“It was important for me to just to make sure the seniors go out the right way,” Ojulari said. “Their last game, they worked so hard in this unpredictable season. You never know. Just got the opportunity to play for another game, so I took advantage of it, to play with my brothers. It was great.”

Georgia does have six former Bulldogs participating in this week’s Senior Bowl, as they will be trying to boost their NFL draft stock. With the lack of an NFL combine this year, this week in Mobile, Ala., will be huge for the likes of Monty Rice, Ben Cleveland and DJ Daniel.

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to start on April 29 and run through May 1. Georgia has produced six first-round picks in the past three drafts.

