Anthony Edwards has made a handful of spectacular plays in his first year in the NBA. He’s averaging 14.6 points per game and while he’s not shooting the ball all that great — 38 percent — it is his first year in the NBA.

And after the dunk he had on Friday, pretty much everyone in the NBA knows his name. At the very least, they now know not to jump with him.

In a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors, Edwards caught a pass and drove baseline. All that stood between him and a basket was Toronto defender Yuta Watanabe.

So Edwards simply dunked over him. It was the dunk of the year. It was also akin to murder on a basketball court.

HOLY GOD. Poster dunk of the year by Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/JgK6zSxV5F — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 20, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves Twitter account tweeted a picture of the dunk and it is high-quality art.

IS THIS LEGAL IN THE US OR CANADA?????????????? pic.twitter.com/gclwdiUum7 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 20, 2021

Just look at Watanabe’s face in the picture. He clearly knows he’s made a grave mistake in deciding to jump with Edwards.

The dunk was so vicious that it got a reaction from just about everybody on social media.

Dead. Broad daylight. 4K. Things of that nature. pic.twitter.com/IdOr88iZ5s — Villainous Mentality (@ColeyMick) February 20, 2021

Nothing Was the Same pic.twitter.com/aAvL8xKzfV — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 20, 2021

In this screengrab it looks like he’s calmly riding a horse to the rim https://t.co/hDOfCvlBU7 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 20, 2021

This is why business decisions exist. Just get out of the way man pic.twitter.com/VO1jzxNaww — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 20, 2021

I’m proud of our boy Aron Baynes for being a spectator and not a victim here. Veteran move pic.twitter.com/R9MGLPxZFP — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) February 20, 2021

Anthony Edwards did either a dunk or a murder on this play idk I’m not a lawyer so I don’t know how this stands in the court of law https://t.co/zrIVDrIncw pic.twitter.com/ftue10ESpk — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) February 20, 2021

I didn't think anything could be worse than the video of the dunk, but this photo… https://t.co/GFz1L8SvZQ — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) February 20, 2021

Holy guacamole!

pic.twitter.com/Db9mzX3OWh — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 20, 2021

Edwards didn’t have a stellar game, as he finished 3 of 14 from the floor in an 86-81 defeat. But that athleticism and raw talent he displayed on the dunk are a big reason why he was the No. 1 draft pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Edwards spent one year at Georgia before heading off to the NBA. After his dunk on Friday, it’s pretty clear that he belongs in the league.

The second scariest thing beyond the dunk is that Edwards is still just a rookie and 19 years old. He’s only going to continue to improve as a basketball player.

Hopefully, the rest of the league can learn a valuable lesson from this in that you are much better off making a business decision if Edwards goes up for a dunk. Because if you make the decision to try and contest his attempt, you’re probably going to end up going viral for all the wrong reasons.

