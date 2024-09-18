Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2288 (Sept. 18, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down Coach Kirby Smart and David Pollack’s comments on the offensive struggles against Kentucky. He also takes a look at the big announcement made by Governor Brian Kemp. Later, DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith joins the show to take a look at the looming showdown with Alabama.

Georgia football podcast: David Pollack makes ‘very unpopular’ statement about UGA offense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what a former UGA great said about what the Bulldogs might be missing on offense and how things can be better next Saturday at Alabama.

15-minute mark: I discuss the impact of Governor Kemp’s executive order related to name, image and likeness payments from UGA directly to its athletes.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee seemingly trying to get aggressive with its fundraising efforts.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.