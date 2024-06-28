Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2234 (June 28, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams shares his thoughts on the lists released by EA Sports. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the program to break down a wild recruiting week for UGA football. Later, a former UGA staffer addresses struggle with addiction.

Georgia football podcast: One mistake EA Sports made about UGA in video game ratings

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at the latest ratings associated with the EA Sports college football video game, and a discussion about why one of their chief assumptions is likely wrong.

15-minute mark: I discuss WR Landon Roldan’s UGA commitment.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a possible conflict of interest for Nick Saban at his new job with ESPN.

50-minute mark: I congratulate UGA for avoiding one of the craziest stories in the SEC this week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.