Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,921 (April 7, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some Tennessee fans seem to be hoping becomes a feud between UGA coach Kirby Smart and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel after some remarks from each coach during spring practice.

Georgia football podcast: Tennessee fans hoping for drama between Kirby Smart, Josh Heupel

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart made a vague reference earlier this spring about offenses that prioritize playing at a fast pace over emphasizing quarterback decision making. Some fans apparently thought that was a reference to Tennessee and Coach Josh Heupel’s system. With that in mind, Heupel recently made a statement that seemed to fit as a possible response to Smart’s earlier remark.

All of this was enough to stir up fans hoping for drama between the two coaches. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why it’s wishful thinking on the part of the Vols to assume Heupel has achieved enough status as a coach to truly be on Smart’s radar.