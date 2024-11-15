Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2330 (Nov 15, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Paul Finebaum believes there are still good things in Georgia’s future

Georgia Football Podcast: Paul Finebaum says he ‘trusts’ UGA to bounce back vs. Tennessee

Beginning of the show: Paul Finebaum joins DawgNation Daily for an exclusive interview to preview Saturday’s game against Tennessee and to explain why the Bulldogs will still make the College Football Playoff.

15-minute mark: I discuss how Trevor Etienne being ruled “out” for Saturday’s game impacts the UGA offense.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to share the latest updates on elite prospects expected to visit Athens this weekend.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a reaction to a wild recruiting rumor and a preview of the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.