On episode No. 2236 (July 2nd, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the experts agree, UGA has the best offensive line in the country. Plus the national analyst that says Kirby Smart is now the standard.

Episode 2236: Respected national analyst reveals huge advantage for UGA in 2024

Beginning of the show: A look at why one analyst thinks UGA will have the nation’s best offensive line in 2024 and a discussion about why that could be the differentiating factor for UGA in its pursuit of another national championship.

15-minute mark: I discuss a big compliment a prominent voice in the sport gave to UGA coach Kirby Smart while previewing the Bulldogs’ game this fall at Alabama.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on a possible UGA recruiting target and an explanation of why UGA fans have even more reason to be upset with Florida today.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.