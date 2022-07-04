Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,726 (July 4, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some talented players who could step up to provide fireworks for UGA this season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should have plenty of fireworks to enjoy this season

Beginning of the show: Independence Day marks one of the final summer celebrations before the momentum truly picks up for the start of football season. With that in mind, I’m taking a moment on this holiday edition of DawgNation Daily to look at some of the players for Georgia this season -- including tight end Arik Gilbert and running back Kendall Milton -- who could provide fireworks on the field for the Bulldogs later this fall based on the buzz growing around them.

15-minute mark: I discuss the challenge awaiting Kirby Smart and tight ends coach Todd Hartley as they try to keep a lot of talented players happy and involved int what is arguably UGA’s deepest position group.