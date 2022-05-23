Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,695 (May 20, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why an anonymous coach quoted by ESPN mentioned Kirby Smart in relationship to the ongoing war of words between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Georgia football podcast: Anonymous coach brings Kirby Smart into Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban feud

Beginning of the show: Fans were riveted last week by the jabs traded back and forth by Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher over the role of NIL in recruiting. And plenty of Georgia fans appreciated the fact that Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was able to stay out of the fray. However, that didn’t stop one coach -- quoted anonymously by ESPN -- from mentioning Smart as part of an explanation for why Fisher was so upset about the accusations against him. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I share an audio clip from ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler that helped restore my faith that college football -- and the SEC in particular -- will eventually figure out how to manage the chaos of the current moment.