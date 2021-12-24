The latest DawgNation Daily episodes, and some some brief thoughts on UGA’s COVID issues

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episodes No. 1,594 and 1595 (Dec. 21-22, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s continuing preparations for the Orange Bowl. Georgia football podcast: Catch up on the latest editions of DawgNation Daily But first... some thoughts on the recent COVID news... Thank you for allowing me to take a couple of days off ahead of Christmas. Obviously, a lot has happened with Georgia since we last had a live show. As you know, JT Daniels and George Pickens have both reportedly dealt with some COVID issues, and we’re all on guard for the potential for more. I don’t say that because I know something is coming, but because there are so many things happening around college football -- and the rest of the sports world -- related to this topic.

It seems like it could be difficult to know what all this means for UGA and Daniels’ status in particular -- and believe it or not, that could be a good thing. The NFL has recently altered its policy related to testing players, and that could establish a precedent for the CFP teams -- including the Bulldogs -- to make some alterations as well if needed. In other words, there are a lot of potential unknowns about the Playoff right now.