Kirby Smart offers first thoughts 2022 National Signing Day signees: ‘We’re certainly excited’

Georgia coach Kirby Smart joked he hadn’t had much time to stop and enjoy the National Championship win, as he’s been flying around the country to help put the finishing touches on Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class. He’s made multiple coaching hires in that time along with handling all the other parts of the job that come with running a program. Smart saw his hard work rewarded on Wednesday when the Bulldogs signed the final five members of the 2022 recruiting class. In all, Georgia’s 2022 signing class features 29 signees. Eighteen of those signees enrolled early. The five signees from Wednesday are 4-star edge rusher Darris Smith, 4-star defensive lineman Christen Miller, 3-star running back Andrew Paul, 3-star linebacker EJ Lightsey and 3-star wide receiver Dillon Bell.

Smart offered up his initial thoughts on those five new Bulldogs, as Wednesday was the first time he could publicly comment on them. Smart on Darris Smith, 6-foot-6 edge rusher from Baxley, Ga. Played for Appling County High School and was rated as the No. 113 overall player in the On3 Consensus rankings: “Darris Smith is a kid we’re excited about. We’ve loved. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s from a rural town down there, and he’s done a wonderful job every time he’s been up here of competing, working out. He’s got a lot of growth potential. He’s long. He runs well. Kids that are that size that run well tend to do well in our system. He played a receiver at times. He’s running track right now, and he’s one of the fastest track kids in that area, so we’re certainly excited about him. He’s got a lot of development to do.” Smart on Christen Miller, 6-foot-4 defensive lineman from Ellenwood, Ga. Played for Cedar Grove High School and ranked as the No. 122 overall player in the On3 Consensus rankings: “He comes from a tremendous family. And consistency… when I’ve lost kids that I feel like we should have gotten. Probably the number factor was ‘did we recruit them with the correct consistency’? When a kid honestly tells you he’s going to another place because they recruited him more consistently, it makes it even more evident that you have to be consistent. I’ll say this, We, Tray Scott and Staff, were extremely consistent with Christen Miller and it paid off. The message didn’t change. The consistency didn’t change. He valued relationships and he saw in December, what happens when guys move all over the place. When you have a little bit on continuity in a kids eyes, and we’ve been able to have that and sustain winning success. You tend to attract people that have the same mindset that you do, and I think Christen and Tray have a lot of the same mindset. Christen Miller is a worker. He’s one of the most impressive kids in terms of leadership, that I’ve seen at this age. He willed and pushed that Cedar Grove (HS) team to success. I value that. I value that seeing the kids leaving here that we’re just in the last class. I’m excited about what he can do.”