BREAKING: State champion LB EJ Lightsey has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the commitment made on National Signing Day by 3-star inside linebacker EJ Lightsey of Fitzgerald High School in South Georgia. ============================================================= EJ Lightsey said his decision came down to Auburn, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina.

Those were the four hats on the table. His college decision came down to a few things that stood out to him more than what a school’s facilities or locker rooms looked like. The former Florida commitment looks as his college choice a bit differently than a large majority of his peers. He doesn’t think the school makes the man. He think the man makes the most of the school he chooses. That’s why he picked up the Georgia hat today, put in on and was ready to go chase down his future. The 3-star LB ranks as the nation’s No. 49 prospect at his position and the No. 494 overall prospect for the 2022 cycle on the 247Sports Composite.

“It is the red and black and there are a bunch of reasons why I would pick Georgia,” he said. “The development I would get. The coaching I would get. The grades and the degree I would come away from with up there and then the connections I would make. Just the people. They have really devoted and loyal fans also.” “I’ve already developed really good relationships with the coaches. I’ve met and developed really good relationships with the linebackers and the people and the players already down there. They were all very welcoming and just left me feeling like if I was to pick Georgia then I would definitely not be making a mistake.” The 6-foot-1, 212-pound senior from GHSA Class 2A state champion Fitzgerald High School couldn’t resist the chance to play for Georgia inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and head coach Kirby Smart.