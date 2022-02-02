Running back Jordan James flips his Georgia football commitment on 2022 National Signing Day
A long-time Georgia commit will not end up on Georgia’s 2022 signing class, as 4-star running back Jordan James flipped his commitment on Wednesday from Georgia to Oregon.
James first committed to Georgia back in March of 2021. The flip doesn’t come as a surprise to Georgia, as James had taken visits to Oregon and Florida in the month of January. The Bulldogs also recently offered 3-star Texas running back Andrew Paul, who will announce his decision at 12:20 p.m. ET.
James was ranked as the No. 240 overall player in the On3 Consensus for the 2022 recruiting class and hails from Murfreesboro, Tenn. Georgia did sign 4-star running back Branson Robinson during the early signing period, though he will not be on campus until this summer.
In choosing Oregon, James will play for former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. He takes over for Mario Cristobal after he left to become the head coach at Miami. Lanning and James’ first game at Oregon will come against Georgia, with the two teams meeting in Atlanta on Sept. 3.
Related: National Signing Day: Georgia football 2022 recruiting class signees, commits and live updates
The Bulldogs saw James Cook and Zamir White depart for the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving three Georgia with just three scholarship running backs for spring practice. Georgia traditionally has had five scholarship running backs under Kirby Smart and running backs coach Dell McGee.
As it stands, the Bulldogs have 26 signees in the 2022 recruiting cycle, as commits Darris Smith and Dillon Bell both signed with Georgia earlier on Wednesday. The Bulldogs are also waiting to hear from other top targets such as Paul, 4-star defensive lineman Christen Miller, 5-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart and 3-star linebacker EJ Lightsey.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football recruiting: The DawgNation GPS for National Signing Day 2022
- Georgia football 2022 early enrollee CJ Madden undergoes surgery
- Three things Georgia football needs for successful 2022 National Signing Day
- Brandon Inniss: Nation’s No. 1 junior WR delivers strong endorsement of the Bryan McClendon hire
- WATCH: What hiring of Bryan McClendon means for Georgia wide receiver position
- Georgia football recruiting: Why couldn’t UGA close a big-name WR in the 2022 cycle?
- Christen Miller: Georgia? Ohio State? A big shock? Setting the stage for his National Signing Day decision
- Oscar Delp: The clever rewrite to a 1995 hit song his Mom rewrote for karaoke on his official visit