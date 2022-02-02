Running back Jordan James flips his Georgia football commitment on 2022 National Signing Day

A long-time Georgia commit will not end up on Georgia’s 2022 signing class, as 4-star running back Jordan James flipped his commitment on Wednesday from Georgia to Oregon.

James first committed to Georgia back in March of 2021. The flip doesn’t come as a surprise to Georgia, as James had taken visits to Oregon and Florida in the month of January. The Bulldogs also recently offered 3-star Texas running back Andrew Paul, who will announce his decision at 12:20 p.m. ET.

James was ranked as the No. 240 overall player in the On3 Consensus for the 2022 recruiting class and hails from Murfreesboro, Tenn. Georgia did sign 4-star running back Branson Robinson during the early signing period, though he will not be on campus until this summer.