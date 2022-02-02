Georgia football beats out Clemson, lands commitment from running back Andrew Paul
One of the more coveted, late-rising prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle made his decision on Wednesday, as Dallas running back Andrew Paul announced he would be playing for Georgia.
Paul has seen his stock soar in recent months, which led to big pushes from the likes of Clemson, Georgia and Michigan. The Tigers did offer Paul before Georgia got involved, even with the Bulldogs getting the final official visit. He finished as the No. 34 running back in 2022 recruiting cycle and the No. 467 overall prospect. But his offers from Clemson, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma indicate he was very much a coveted running back prospect.
Georgia had already signed 4-star running back Branson Robinson. He will arrive over the summer. Georgia also saw long-time commit Jordan James flip to Oregon on Wednesday.
As far as returning running backs, the Bulldogs bring back Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards.
The Bulldogs have 27 signees at the moment and the No. 3 overall class for the 2022 cycle. Georgia is still waiting to hear what targets Shemar Stewart and EJ Lightsey will do later on Wednesday.
Traditionally, the Bulldogs have had five running backs under Kirby Smart and Dell McGee. Georgia must replace James Cook and Zamir White, as those two are off to the NFL. Even with the Paul news, Georgia was likely to take two running backs in the 2023 recruiting cycle, featuring the likes of Rueben Owens, Richard Young and Justice Haynes.
