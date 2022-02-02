Georgia football beats out Clemson, lands commitment from running back Andrew Paul

One of the more coveted, late-rising prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle made his decision on Wednesday, as Dallas running back Andrew Paul announced he would be playing for Georgia.

Paul has seen his stock soar in recent months, which led to big pushes from the likes of Clemson, Georgia and Michigan. The Tigers did offer Paul before Georgia got involved, even with the Bulldogs getting the final official visit. He finished as the No. 34 running back in 2022 recruiting cycle and the No. 467 overall prospect. But his offers from Clemson, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma indicate he was very much a coveted running back prospect.

Georgia had already signed 4-star running back Branson Robinson. He will arrive over the summer. Georgia also saw long-time commit Jordan James flip to Oregon on Wednesday.