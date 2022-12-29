Ohio State Scouting Report: What’s Georgia to make of this Buckeyes defense?

ATLANTA — The Ohio State defense has been under fire the past month, the fallout from the Buckeyes’ second-half collapse against Michigan. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been around long enough to know how to handle it, and he also knows how good Ohio State looked in the vast majority of those other 11 games. Psychologically, Knowles is already putting it to work leading up to the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal against Georgia at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"It gives us a chip," Knowles said. "If no one is expecting us to do anything because of that, that's good." UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been around the block, too, and he's not buying into any talk that the Buckeyes' defense is suddenly susceptible.

'They're very difficult to prepare for, they're very disruptive, he has an absence of fear, is not afraid to pressure you," Monken said, "and we have our hands full just like we do against any talented team and talented staff."

Ohio State is no worse now than it was before that 45-23 loss to Michigan, in Monken's estimation. "They lost to a good football team, that happens," Monken said. "This week, a good team is gonna lose. Last year we played Michigan, a good team lost. When we played Alabama, one time we won one time we lost. That's the way it goes. "You prepare your ass off, fight like hell to have the product you want it to look like. When you play good teams there's no guarantee it's going to go your way."

The Buckeyes’ national ranks in defensive categories isn’t terrible: Total defense: No. 12, 303.9 Run defense: No. 25, 119.9 yards per game Pass efficiency defense: No. 15, 184.0 yards per game Scoring defense: No. 13, 19.25 points per game Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom made it clear the Buckeyes are eager to put the Michigan game behind them and show what they are really all about.