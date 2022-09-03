Dominck Blaylock at last enters a Georgia football season at his best: ‘Kind of seeing the old Dom’

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
Sat, 9/3 on ABC @7:30 ET
(3) Georgia
  • TCU
    38
    Final
    Colorado
    13
  • Delaware
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Navy
    Rutgers
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Boston College
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Maryland
    Sam Houston State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
  • Colorado State
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (8) Michigan
    North Carolina
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Appalachian State
    South Dakota State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Iowa
    (13) North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • Richmond
    Sat, 9/3 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Virginia
    Northern Iowa
    Sat, 9/3 on MW Network @5:00 ET
    Air Force
    Southeast Missouri State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Bowling Green
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @6:30 ET
    UCLA
  • (23) Cincinnati
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    (19) Arkansas
    (24) Houston
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    UTSA
    Bethune-Cookman
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (16) Miami (FL)
    UTEP
    Sat, 9/3 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (9) Oklahoma
  • North Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Nebraska
    Arizona
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
    Tulsa
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Wyoming
    Norfolk State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @7:30 ET
    Marshall
  • UC Davis
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    California
    (25) BYU
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    South Florida
    Troy
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (21) Ole Miss
    Nicholls State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @9:00 ET
    South Alabama
  • Texas State
    Sat, 9/3 on MW Network @9:30 ET
    Nevada
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Ohio
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    James Madison
    Rice
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @10:00 ET
    (14) USC
  • Morgan State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    South Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Liberty
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Southern Miss
    UMass
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
  • Elon
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Illinois State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (18) Wisconsin
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Auburn
    Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (20) Kentucky
  • Albany
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (10) Baylor
    Army
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    (7) Utah
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Florida
    Southeastern Louisiana
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Louisiana
  • Grambling State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Memphis
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
    Georgia State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
    Utah State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (1) Alabama
  • SMU
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    North Texas
    (5) Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    Louisville
    Sun, 9/4 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Syracuse
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sun, 9/4 on LHN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas
  • Murray State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Maine
    Sun, 9/4 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    Colgate
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Now @12:00 AM ET
    Stanford
    Idaho
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Washington State
  • Kent State
    Sun, 9/4 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Boise State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Western Kentucky
    Sun, 9/4 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
  • (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    St. Francis (PA)
    23
    Final
    Akron
    30
    Bryant
    37
    Final
    Florida International
    38
    Central Michigan
    44
    Final
    (12) Oklahoma State
    58
  • South Carolina State
    10
    Final
    UCF
    56
    West Virginia
    31
    Final
    (17) Pittsburgh
    38
    Ball State
    10
    Final
    Tennessee
    59
    LIU
    0
    Final
    Toledo
    37
  • VMI
    10
    Final
    (22) Wake Forest
    44
    Eastern Illinois
    27
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    34
    Alabama A&M
    0
    Final
    UAB
    59
    Louisiana Tech
    24
    Final
    Missouri
    52
  • Penn State
    35
    Final
    Purdue
    31
    New Mexico State
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    38
    Northern Arizona
    3
    Final
    Arizona State
    40
    Portland State
    17
    Final
    San Jose State
    21
  • Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
    William & Mary
    41
    Final
    Charlotte
    24
    Eastern Kentucky
    34
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    42
    Western Michigan
    13
    Final
    (15) Michigan State
    35
  • Virginia Tech
    17
    Final
    Old Dominion
    20
    Temple
    0
    Final
    Duke
    30
    Tennessee Tech
    10
    Final
    Kansas
    56
    Illinois
    20
    Final
    Indiana
    23
  • TCU
    38
    Final
    Colorado
    13
  • Delaware
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Navy
    Rutgers
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Boston College
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Maryland
    Sam Houston State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
Georgia football-dominick blaylock-tate ratledge-first scrimmage
Dominick Blaylock looked to be closer to his old self at G-Day for Georgia back in April. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Dominck Blaylock at last enters a Georgia football season at his best: ‘Kind of seeing the old Dom’

@Kconnorriley
Posted

August has always been a bit of a difficult month for Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock.

In 2019, he was still learning the playbook as a true freshman and summer enrollee. He picked things up quickly, catching five touchdowns and finishing with 310 receiving yards that season, but so much of that first August was spent playing catch-up and then overcoming the proverbial freshman wall Kirby Smart so often mentions.

The next season was even weirder, given the backdrop of the pandemic. Blaylock was making progress from the torn ACL he suffered in December of 2019 and was medically cleared to resume football activities. But to end that month, Blaylock re-tore the very same ACL, sending his second season in Athens into the garbage can.

August of 2021 saw Georgia take a more cautious approach with Blaylock’s recovery. They intended to ramp him up after Georgia’s season-opening game against Clemson, with the hopes of him developing into a contributor later in the season. But a September hamstring injury delayed his return to the field even further, limiting Blaylock to just four games.

So for the first time in his Georgia career, the wide receiver had a preseason where he could fully focus on improving himself as a football player. He didn’t need to focus on rehab or learn the playbook.

Heading into his fourth season in Athens, the month of August at last allowed Blaylock to start looking like the Blaylock we saw way back in the fall of 2019.

“He’s getting his confidence back. Kind of seeing the old Dom,” wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. “Getting that smooth, go make plays (ability). That’s what Dom is and that’s what you saw him do his freshman year. I’m excited to see him get back on the field and see what he can do.”

Blaylock was far from the only injured wide receiver for Georgia last season, as a number of other pass catchers missed time last season. That allowed players such as McConkey and AD Mitchell to soak up extra reps and contribute in meaningful ways.

Heading into the Oregon opener, the room seems to be in a much better position. Only Arian Smith is out for the foreseeable future as he recovers from ankle surgery in August. Mitchell had a strong fall camp, while Kearis Jackson is also healthy and a step quicker entering his senior season.

Related: Georgia football-Oregon game time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 1 game (Sept. 3, 2022)

Add in a 100 percent — and noticeably stronger — Blaylock and you have a wide receiver room that should have plenty of options.

“He’s giving his best effort and making our team better and competes every day,” Smart said. “He’s another guy that just works so hard. I don’t think he over-analyzes it and, again, thinks about superstitious things, because those are things he can’t control.

“What he does control is how hard he works for us, how consistent he plays and his toughness. It kind of takes on the personality for our offense, of being a guy that never complains.”

Who starts at wide receiver against Oregon is inconsequential. The Bulldogs will rotate often, with Mitchell, McConkey, Jackson, Blaylock, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dillon Bell and Jackson Meeks forming said rotation.

There is also the fact that Georgia has perhaps the best tight end room in the country. That should open things up for Blaylock and others downfield, as teams try and double Brock Bowers or Darnell Washington.

Related: Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many touchdowns will the LOADED tight end room combine for this year?

Blaylock’s freshman season was his most normal at Georgia. It was also his best.

For once, Blaylock finally had a normal fall camp for the Bulldogs. It was easily the best of his Georgia career, though that’s a rather low bar to clear. Still there’s real, legitimate optimism about what a fully-developed and healthy Blaylock will bring to this Georgia team.

“He showed a great amount of flashes every single day throughout practice,” cornerback Kelee Ringo said. “I feel like he’s a great player. He continues to help us get better, good-on-good. I feel like he’s going to be able to take care of business.”

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

Leave a Comment