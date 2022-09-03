Dominck Blaylock at last enters a Georgia football season at his best: ‘Kind of seeing the old Dom’

August has always been a bit of a difficult month for Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock. In 2019, he was still learning the playbook as a true freshman and summer enrollee. He picked things up quickly, catching five touchdowns and finishing with 310 receiving yards that season, but so much of that first August was spent playing catch-up and then overcoming the proverbial freshman wall Kirby Smart so often mentions. The next season was even weirder, given the backdrop of the pandemic. Blaylock was making progress from the torn ACL he suffered in December of 2019 and was medically cleared to resume football activities. But to end that month, Blaylock re-tore the very same ACL, sending his second season in Athens into the garbage can.

August of 2021 saw Georgia take a more cautious approach with Blaylock’s recovery. They intended to ramp him up after Georgia’s season-opening game against Clemson, with the hopes of him developing into a contributor later in the season. But a September hamstring injury delayed his return to the field even further, limiting Blaylock to just four games. So for the first time in his Georgia career, the wide receiver had a preseason where he could fully focus on improving himself as a football player. He didn’t need to focus on rehab or learn the playbook. Heading into his fourth season in Athens, the month of August at last allowed Blaylock to start looking like the Blaylock we saw way back in the fall of 2019.

“He’s getting his confidence back. Kind of seeing the old Dom,” wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. “Getting that smooth, go make plays (ability). That’s what Dom is and that’s what you saw him do his freshman year. I’m excited to see him get back on the field and see what he can do.” Blaylock was far from the only injured wide receiver for Georgia last season, as a number of other pass catchers missed time last season. That allowed players such as McConkey and AD Mitchell to soak up extra reps and contribute in meaningful ways. Heading into the Oregon opener, the room seems to be in a much better position. Only Arian Smith is out for the foreseeable future as he recovers from ankle surgery in August. Mitchell had a strong fall camp, while Kearis Jackson is also healthy and a step quicker entering his senior season.