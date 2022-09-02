Ellis Robinson IV: 5-star junior CB says his family loves Georgia ‘from top to bottom’
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior CB Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 CB and the No. 11 CB overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Ellis Robinson IV is more than just another elite 5-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
We don’t see too many student-athletes that are the fourth of their name. That helps Robinson stand out in the same manner as his signature two-tone hairstyle.
Georgia, on the other hand, has targeted players of his stature before. Robinson ranks as the nation’s No. 2 CB and the No. 11 overall recruit for the 2024 class.
That’s in line with the ‘Dawgs targeting and signing players like Tyson Campbell (an NFL second-round pick in 2021), Kelee Ringo (top 15 overall selection for 2023) and freshmen Jaheim Singletary and Daylen Everette in the 2022 cycle.
Ohio State was the first school to reach out to Robinson after midnight on Thursday morning. That was the first day NCAA member schools could contact the 2024 class directly. Prior to that, all communication had to be initiated by the prospect themselves or their coaches.
Those midnight hours are often a reflection of where a prospect stands on everyone’s board. They can be very telling. Or very humbling.
Robinson said Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown spoke to him at 12:20 a.m. that morning. What did the first-year Georgia coach say?
“It’s been the same thing since day 1,” Robinson said. “I’m his guy. I’m a priority and they need me at UGA. Kirby [Smart] and Will [Muschamp] also texted me as well.”
Why does Georgia want him?
“They love that I am a complete corner with great technique,” Robinson said. “They want me because I’m the best corner in the country.”
That has been well-established by two impactful visits. Robinson was in Athens for three days on one of those visits. The other one was for a one-day visit.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder at IMG Academy says that Georgia has already made a big impression.
“My parents and I love Georgia from top to bottom,” he said. “The people on staff are great. They make you feel like family. Coach Fran and I have had a relationship since I was a freshman. He’s been very consistent in recruiting me. Coach Muschamp and Coach Kirby have taken the time to build a relationship with my parents. They both make me feel like I am a priority.”
Ellis Robinson IV: What is he looking for in the perfect school?
Robinson was named a Max Preps Sophomore All-American after his 2021 season at Iona Prep in New York. He had 29 tackles and eight picks and also mixed in 700 all-purpose yards with four scores for a clas AAA state championship team in the New York Catholic High School Athletic Association.
The 2024 Under Armour All-American has since moved down to IMG Academy for his junior season.
Robinson also established a top 10 back in June of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and USC.
What is he looking for in the ideal school?
“I’m looking for a good academic program, a nice campus, a playoff/championship level football team, a great relationship with my position coach as well as my head coach and a system that plays a lot of man coverage,” he said.
There is already a handful of schools among his top group which will meet that criteria, including UGA. Yet it sounds like he’s already got a clear plan and a logical path in mind.
“I’ll be choosing a top 5 early next year,” he said. “Taking my official visits in May and June and making my decision before the start of my senior season.”
Those schools are all recruiting him as a priority. As they should, he is a dialed-in young person. Even before he got to IMG Academy.
Just watch him on tape. He will flash a very high football IQ. He also has the type of versatility and mindset that will allow him to play early anywhere. Even that championship roster in Athens.
“I take pride in being a complete corner,” Robinson IV said. “I can play run support. I can play man. I can play zone. I can play inside or outside and I can play safety if needed.”
Check out his sophomore tape below.
Ellis Robinson IV: How would he fit in at Georgia?
There’s a mindset here that also drives him.
He has a quality that Georgia seeks out first and foremost among its top recruiting targets. Those players will love heading out to the grass every day. They get to practice every day rather than have to practice every day.
The grind is a grind, but it also brings great joy and satisfaction to put in the daily effort and see the constant uptick in their performance.
“I play because I love the game,” Robinson IV said. “I just love to compete. My father told me a long time ago God blessed me with a special gift. Why not take it as far as I can go with it?”
IMG Academy plays a national schedule. That will make it harder for him to get out to a lot of games this fall. He’s playing in Illinois on Saturday at the same time the ‘Dawgs go on their duck hunt in Atlanta.
Robinson wants to check out a lot of his top 10 schools for games this fall. To do so, he will have to make it work around his IMG schedule and the availability of his parents, too.
Georgia has seen true freshman DT Christen Miller make waves in fall camp for his ball get-off and work ethic plus his personality off the field. Miller actually was a host for the annual rookie skit sessions during camp last month.
Robinson might need a Joker backplate one day, too. He will flash that type of bold natural charisma.
“I value my family and friends,” he said. “I’m like a big kid around them. Kind of a jokester. I really enjoy making them laugh.”
He’s one of those cold-blooded mercenaries between the lines and then flips into Kevin Hart or Eddie Murphy mode off of it. There are a variety of ways in which he does that.
“I’m just silly,” he said. “It could range from telling a joke to hitting a new dance step with friends. Sometimes I just annoy my parents so much they have no choice but to smile and laugh.”
Robinson has also impressed current Georgia commit Gabe Harris so far at IMG. Harris had to transfer down to IMG Academy to gain eligibility for his senior season after his off-season transfer to Valdosta was not deemed bona fide by the Georgia High School Association.
“His game is the type of player we need and have to have at Georgia,” Harris said. “I’m not going to lie his game is what we need. He’s got good coverage skills and he will go out there and hit something all the time, too. I’ve seen it. He can just go ahead and come up and get coached by the greatest. I mean, that’s Kirby Smart if you are a DB. He’s going to teach him everything up there that he would need to know.”
“He can just go on and come up to Georgia right now. We can sure use him.”
