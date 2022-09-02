Ellis Robinson IV: 5-star junior CB says his family loves Georgia ‘from top to bottom’

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior CB Ellis Robinson IV. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 CB and the No. 11 CB overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= Ellis Robinson IV is more than just another elite 5-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

We don’t see too many student-athletes that are the fourth of their name. That helps Robinson stand out in the same manner as his signature two-tone hairstyle. Georgia, on the other hand, has targeted players of his stature before. Robinson ranks as the nation’s No. 2 CB and the No. 11 overall recruit for the 2024 class. That’s in line with the ‘Dawgs targeting and signing players like Tyson Campbell (an NFL second-round pick in 2021), Kelee Ringo (top 15 overall selection for 2023) and freshmen Jaheim Singletary and Daylen Everette in the 2022 cycle.

Ohio State was the first school to reach out to Robinson after midnight on Thursday morning. That was the first day NCAA member schools could contact the 2024 class directly. Prior to that, all communication had to be initiated by the prospect themselves or their coaches. Those midnight hours are often a reflection of where a prospect stands on everyone’s board. They can be very telling. Or very humbling. Robinson said Georgia cornerbacks coach Fran Brown spoke to him at 12:20 a.m. that morning. What did the first-year Georgia coach say?

“It’s been the same thing since day 1,” Robinson said. “I’m his guy. I’m a priority and they need me at UGA. Kirby [Smart] and Will [Muschamp] also texted me as well.” Why does Georgia want him? “They love that I am a complete corner with great technique,” Robinson said. “They want me because I’m the best corner in the country.” That has been well-established by two impactful visits. Robinson was in Athens for three days on one of those visits. The other one was for a one-day visit. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder at IMG Academy says that Georgia has already made a big impression. “My parents and I love Georgia from top to bottom,” he said. “The people on staff are great. They make you feel like family. Coach Fran and I have had a relationship since I was a freshman. He’s been very consistent in recruiting me. Coach Muschamp and Coach Kirby have taken the time to build a relationship with my parents. They both make me feel like I am a priority.”