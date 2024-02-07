ATHENS — Georgia football enters National Signing Day with the No. 1 ranked signing class in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

And even though Georgia isn’t expected to add anyone on Wednesday, the Bulldogs are still widely expected to finish the cycle with the No. 1 recruiting class.

Georgia landed commitments from 28 players in the cycle, with all 28 signing back during the 2024 recruiting cycle. Of those 28 signees, 22 have already enrolled at Georgia and will go through spring practice.

There is one big target still left for Georgia, as 5-star athlete Terry Bussey will announce his decision on Wednesday. He is down to Texas A&M, LSU and Georgia and is set to commit at 10 A.M. ET.

Most of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle have already signed, as only five of the top 100 overall prospects in the On3 Industry Rankings are unsigned. All five are committed to schools already as well.

Georgia signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the third time under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have nine top 100 players and the No. 1 ranked cornerback, inside linebacker and safety. Of the 28 signees, five are ranked as 5-star prospects.

The Bulldogs also landed six players via the transfer portal, with all six already on campus.

Georgia football recruiting 2024 early enrollees

Georgia football 2024 summer enrollees

Nathaniel Frazier: 4-star running back/Mater Dei/Santa Ana., Calif.,/No. 49 overall player/No. 2 running back/No. 65player in California/What Georgia football is getting in 4-star running back Nate Frazier

Nasir Johnson: 4-star defensive lineman/Dublin High School/Dublin, Ga.,/No. 90 overall player/No. 11 defensive lineman/No. 12 player in Georgia

Justin Greene: 4-star defensive lineman/Mountain View High School/Lawrenceville, Ga./No. 223 overall player/No. 21 defensive lineman/No. 25 player in Georgia

Dwight Phillips: 4-star running back/Pebblebrook High School/Mableton, Ga.,/No. 265 overall player/No. 19 running back/No. 31 player in Georgia

Marcus Harrison: 4-star offensive tackle/St. Francis/Athol, N.Y.,/No. 309 overall player/No. 22 offensive tackle/No. 2 player in New York

Drew Miller: 3-star punter/Mediapolis High School/Mediapolis, IA.,/ No. 2205 overall player/No. 1 punter/No. 19 player in Iowa

Georgia football 204 transfer portal commitments

Georgia football 2024 recruiting position breakdown

QB: 1

RB: 3

WR: 2

TE: 2

OL: 6

DL: 5

OLB: 1

ILB: 3

DB: 4

K/P: 1

Georgia football 2024 recruiting commits geographic breakdown