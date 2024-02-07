ATHENS — Georgia football enters National Signing Day with the No. 1 ranked signing class in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
And even though Georgia isn’t expected to add anyone on Wednesday, the Bulldogs are still widely expected to finish the cycle with the No. 1 recruiting class.
Georgia landed commitments from 28 players in the cycle, with all 28 signing back during the 2024 recruiting cycle. Of those 28 signees, 22 have already enrolled at Georgia and will go through spring practice.
There is one big target still left for Georgia, as 5-star athlete Terry Bussey will announce his decision on Wednesday. He is down to Texas A&M, LSU and Georgia and is set to commit at 10 A.M. ET.
Most of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle have already signed, as only five of the top 100 overall prospects in the On3 Industry Rankings are unsigned. All five are committed to schools already as well.
Georgia signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the third time under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have nine top 100 players and the No. 1 ranked cornerback, inside linebacker and safety. Of the 28 signees, five are ranked as 5-star prospects.
The Bulldogs also landed six players via the transfer portal, with all six already on campus.
Georgia football recruiting 2024 early enrollees
- Ellis Robinson: 5-star cornerback/IMG Academy/ New Haven, Ct.,/No. 2 overall player/No. 1 cornerback/No. 2 player in Florida(IMG Academy is located in Florida)/What Georgia football is getting Ellis Robinson
- Justin Williams: 5-star inside linebacker/Oak Ridge High School/Conroe, Texas/No. 6 overall player/No. 1 inside linebacker/No. 2 player in Texas/What Georgia football is getting in Justin Williams
- KJ Bolden: 5-star safety/Buford High School/Buford, Ga.,/ No. 14 overall player/No. 1 safety/No. 1 player in Georgia
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye: 5-star defensive tackle/Oak Ridge High School/Conroe, Texas/No. 29 overall player/No. 6 defensive tackle/No. 6 player in Texas
- Chris Cole: 5-star inside linebacker/Salem High School/Salem, Va.,/No. 32 overall player/No. 3 inside linebacker/No. 1 player in Virginia/What Georgia football is getting in 4-star linebacker Chris Cole
- Demello Jones: 4-star cornerback/Swainsboro High School/Swainsboro, Ga.,/No. 46 overall player/No. 7 cornerback/No. 7 player in Georgia/What Georgia football is getting in 4-star cornerback Demello Jones
- Jaden Reddell: 4-star tight end/Raymore-Peculiar High School/Raymore, Mo.,/No. 74 overall player/No. 5 tight end/No. 4 player in Missouri/
- Ondre Evans: 4-star cornerback/Christ Presbyterian Academy/ Nashville, Tenn.,/No. 101 overall player/No. 12 cornerback/No. 1 player in TennesseeWhat to know about Georgia football 4-star cornerback
- Ryan Puglisi: 4-star quarterback/Avon Old Farms/Avon, Ct.,/No. 108 overall player/No. 10 quarterback/No. 2 player in Connecticut/What Georgia football is getting in 4-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi
- Michael Uini: 4-star offensive lineman/Copperas Cove High School/Copperas Cove, Texas/No. 109 overall player/No. 8 offensive tackle/No. 17 player in Texas
- Daniel Calhoun: 4-star interior offensive lineman/Walton High School/ Roswell, Ga.,/No. 115 overall player/No. 5 IOL/No. 15 player in Georgia
- Nitro Tuggle: 4-star wide receiver/Northwood High School/Notre Dame, Ind., No. 125 overall player/No. 23 wide receiver/No. 2 player in Indiana
- Jordan Thomas: 4-star defensive lineman/Don Bosco Prep/Ramsey, N.J./No. 131 overall player/No. 12 defensive lineman/No. 1 player in New Jersey
- Kris Jones: 4-star inside linebacker/Fairfax High School/Fairfax., Va.,/No. 167 overall player/No. 11 inside linebacker/No. 3 player in Virginia
- Marques Easley: 4-star interior offensive lineman/Kankakee High School/Kankakee, Ill.,/No. 246 overall player/No. 18 IOL/No. 6 player in Illinois
- Nyier Daniels: 4-star offensive tackle/Bergen Catholic/Oradell, N.J.,/No. 273 overall player/No. 19 offensive tackle/No. 3 player in New Jersey
- Chauncey Bowens: 4-star running back/The Benjamin School/North Palm Beach, Fla./No. 302 overall player/No. 22 running back/No. 35 player in Florida
- Quintavius Johnson: 4-star defensive lineman/Mays High School/Atlanta, Ga.,/No. 324 overall player/No. 34 defensive lineman/No. 40 player in Georgia
- Sacovie White: 3-star wide receiver/Cass High School/Cartersville, Ga.,/No. 430 overall player/No. 69 wide receiver/No. 49 player in Georgia
- Colton Heinrich: 3-star tight end/Cardinal Gibbons/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.,/No. 731 overall player/No. 41 tight end/No. 95 overall player
- Nnamdi Ogboko: 3-star defensive lineman/South Garner High School/Garner,N.C./No. 764 overall player/No. 68 defensive tackle/No. 24 player in North Carolina
- Malachi Toliver: 3-star offensive tackle/Cartersville High School/Cartersville, Ga.,/No. 1231 overall player/No. 115 offensive tackle/No. 141 player in Georgia
Georgia football 2024 summer enrollees
- Nathaniel Frazier: 4-star running back/Mater Dei/Santa Ana., Calif.,/No. 49 overall player/No. 2 running back/No. 65player in California/What Georgia football is getting in 4-star running back Nate Frazier
- Nasir Johnson: 4-star defensive lineman/Dublin High School/Dublin, Ga.,/No. 90 overall player/No. 11 defensive lineman/No. 12 player in Georgia
- Justin Greene: 4-star defensive lineman/Mountain View High School/Lawrenceville, Ga./No. 223 overall player/No. 21 defensive lineman/No. 25 player in Georgia
- Dwight Phillips: 4-star running back/Pebblebrook High School/Mableton, Ga.,/No. 265 overall player/No. 19 running back/No. 31 player in Georgia
- Marcus Harrison: 4-star offensive tackle/St. Francis/Athol, N.Y.,/No. 309 overall player/No. 22 offensive tackle/No. 2 player in New York
- Drew Miller: 3-star punter/Mediapolis High School/Mediapolis, IA.,/ No. 2205 overall player/No. 1 punter/No. 19 player in Iowa
Georgia football 204 transfer portal commitments
- London Humphreys: Vanderbilt wide receiver
- Xzavier McLeod: South Carolina defensive lineman
- Colbie Young: Miami wide receiver
- Trevor Etienne: Florida running back
- Michael Jackson III: USC wide receiver
- Jake Pope: Alabama safety
Georgia football 2024 recruiting position breakdown
- QB: 1
- RB: 3
- WR: 2
- TE: 2
- OL: 6
- DL: 5
- OLB: 1
- ILB: 3
- DB: 4
- K/P: 1
Georgia football 2024 recruiting commits geographic breakdown
- Georgia: 9
- Texas: 3
- Florida: 2
- Connecticut: 2
- New Jersey: 2
- Virginia: 2
- North Carolina: 1
- New York: 1
- Missouri: 1
- California: 1
- Indiana: 1
- Tennessee: 1
- Illinois: 1
- Iowa: 1