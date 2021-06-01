Georgia lands talented pass catcher Arik Gilbert from transfer portal

Gilbert announced the news in an interview with Rusty Mansell of 247Sports. DawgNation was able to independently confirm the news as well.

Georgia made not just one but two big transfer portal additions on Tuesday, as former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert will be joining the program.

“Being brought in to play wide receiver, I definitely think I can help the team win,” Gilbert told Mansell. “Nothing is going to be given to me, so I am ready to get there and get to work with the team.”

Gilbert caught 35 passes in eight games as a freshman at LSU. He was a 5-star prospect out of Marietta High School in the 2020 recruiting cycle, while also being the highest-ranked player in the class from the state of Georgia.

Georgia does have a bigger need at the wide receiver position than tight end, as the Bulldogs did lose George Pickens to an ACL injury.

