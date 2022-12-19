Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud excited to compete against his old friend, Kelee Ringo

CJ Stroud has a lot of respect for the Georgia defense. But there’s an extra level that comes for defensive back Kelee Ringo. The two were both big-time recruits during the 2020 cycle and the two met at a number of events throughout the camp and All-American circuit. Ringo actually pitched Stroud on joining him at Georgia, though Stroud actually picked the Buckeyes. Georgia finished as his runner-up.

“We kicked it the whole time really in the All-American Bowl. He’s a dude I have respect for, man. His family’s amazing,” Stroud said. “I met his mom. She’s amazing, and I was praying for them when she was going through what she was going through. “So I think that he’s a great player but a great person as well.” Related: Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud recount their Georgia football recruitments: ‘Georgia was honestly my second school’