Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud excited to compete against his old friend, Kelee Ringo
CJ Stroud has a lot of respect for the Georgia defense. But there’s an extra level that comes for defensive back Kelee Ringo.
The two were both big-time recruits during the 2020 cycle and the two met at a number of events throughout the camp and All-American circuit.
Ringo actually pitched Stroud on joining him at Georgia, though Stroud actually picked the Buckeyes. Georgia finished as his runner-up.
“We kicked it the whole time really in the All-American Bowl. He’s a dude I have respect for, man. His family’s amazing,” Stroud said. “I met his mom. She’s amazing, and I was praying for them when she was going through what she was going through.
“So I think that he’s a great player but a great person as well.”
The two have both developed into key players for their respective programs. Ringo has started every game for Georgia this past season, picking off two passes and notching 36 tackles. He famously picked off Bryce Young in the last College Football Playoff game he played in for Georgia.
After a less-than-stellar defensive effort against LSU, Ringo and the Georgia secondary will be eager to put forth a better effort against a talented group of Ohio State receivers.
“All of those guys, really good receivers,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Across the board very talented, probably one of the most talented groups we’ve faced. When you combine it with the talent of the quarterback, it really grows because he has the ability to get the ball to him all parts of the field -- vertically, horizontally, side to side.”
For the Buckeyes, Stroud threw 37 touchdowns to just five interceptions this season. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second-straight season.
Stroud won’t be the first talented quarterback Ringo and the Bulldogs have seen this season, with Ringo picking off passes thrown by Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Ringo will be eager to get his hands around one of Stroud’s passes. The Ohio State quarterback knows he’s going to have to be at his best against such a talented defense.
“I mean, they’re a great, great team. Both offense, defense, special teams,” Stroud said. “So, we’ve got to be on our A game. They do a lot of good things. They know what they want to do. They know their weaknesses, and they protect those really well. I definitely think they have very little to no weaknesses, so I’m very excited to going ahead and play.”
Georgia and Ohio State will continue to practice throughout this week before heading down to Atlanta after Christmas to prep for the College Football Playoff matchup. The game is set for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 31. ESPN will broadcast the game.
