Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football

Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.” Per the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, Alabama’s current team holds the distinction of being the most talented team ever assembled. Georgia comes in at No. 2 in those rankings for the 2022 season. Its raw total of 989 is actually a slight step-down from last season, where the Bulldogs had a rating of 1001.

The on-field results though show a very different team than the one on paper. No team has been as dominant as Georgia to start the season, as the Bulldogs have outscored their foes by a total of 130-10. Georgia is also one of four teams to have two wins against Power 5 teams, with Penn State, Florida State and Syracuse being the other three. For the Bulldogs, there is an excitement to go out and execute at an outrageously high level every week, regardless of the opponent. “The worst thing that can happen to this team is to start believing what people say about them,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The toughest job we have this week is trying to explain to everybody that Kent State’s a really good football team. I know you think I just sit up here and say that, but you turn the tape on, they’ve got a really, really good football team.”